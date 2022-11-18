Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Fort Steuben Mall plays host to Thanksgiving feast
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Fort Steuben Mall hosted a community Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday night. Those in attendance could stop by for a free meal and fellowship with one another. This is the first year for the event as the mall continues to make more efforts to engage with...
WTOV 9
Marshall County has plenty planned for Small Business Saturday
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — As the deals come in for Black Friday, small businesses get a deal day of their own. The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce has a whole list of events planned for Small Business Saturday. Among them is their annual toy drive, where anybody can come...
WTOV 9
Small Business Saturday important to Belmont County businesses
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — When you think of retail shopping this time of year, Black Friday probably comes to mind. But local shops are ready for Small Business Saturday, which is one of the busiest and crucial days of the year. “A lot of them depend on this weekend...
WTOV 9
It's time for the Light up the Night event in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — It’s time for the Light up the Night event in Steubenville. The annual celebration to usher in the holiday begins at 3 p.m. with the opening of the Nutcracker Village and Advent Market. At 5:30 p.m., Brenda Casey dancers will perform at the Berkman Amphitheater,...
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: Coke Plant families
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A cold day in February brought word no one expected. The closing of the Coke Plant in Follansbee. It brought up just how fragile the life of a steelworker can be these days. "What happened to us was all of the sudden. The plant was...
WTOV 9
Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum decorated, ready for visitors
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Plenty of creatures will be stirring through the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum as this weekend, it's opening for the holidays. For the first time in 3 years, all three floors of the building are decorated for Christmas. “Last year we only decorated the first...
WTOV 9
New Lucky Duck store settles in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A new Lucky Duck store has made its way to Steubenville. The new store opened on Nov. 6, and is located at 4244 Sunset Boulevard, marking its third store in the Ohio Valley. This location was previously in the Fort Steuben Mall. General Manager Melissa...
WTOV 9
Officials in Jefferson County finalizing proposals for Appalachia grant funding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With House Bill 377 – also known as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Appalachia Grant -- in mind, commissioners in Jefferson County recently compiled a list of potential projects needed in the county, ranked them, and will have a meeting to finalize which projects best serve the county.
WTOV 9
City of Steubenville looking for those who wish to protect and serve
"A challenging yet rewarding career." Those are the words Steubenville Police Chief Kenny Anderson when describing life in the police force. A police officer exam for the Steubenville Police Department will be held Dec. 6 for any and all who may be interested. "Officers past and present, you’re correct. They've...
WTOV 9
Steubenville council members seek 'concrete numbers' on proposed projects
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — As this is the end of the year, budgeting is just as important as ever, which was what was discussed at Steubenville's city council meeting on Monday night. Upcoming projects for the Parks and Recreation Board were also a hot topic, as many of them are...
WTOV 9
Ice skating to return to the Plaza on Market on Small Business Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. — Although Winter on the Plaza and the Fantasy in Lights parade are behind us, the festivities will continue in Downtown Wheeling this weekend with ice skating at the Plaza on Market. In conjunction with Small Business Saturday - Nov. 26 - the city of Wheeling will...
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: How the Coke plant's closure is affecting Follansbee
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The announcement of the closing of the Coke plant in Follansbee came in February. What's happened to the prospects for the property since then?. When the plant closed back in the spring, it was obvious there would be impacts on the town of Follansbee. "What...
WTOV 9
Authorities preach caution as drivers hit the roads for Thanksgiving
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — It's almost Thanksgiving, which means lots of people coming together for big holiday parties. Part of that happening is travel. Along Interstate 70 in Belmont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol anticipates high volumes of traffic and possibly some dangerous driving conditions. “(Tuesday night) into...
WTOV 9
Toronto 9 ready for Small Business Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Small Business Saturday takes place this weekend. It’s a time when the little guys hope to stand a little taller. To that end, the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and small businesses around the Gem City are getting to work to have an event for the day to show off nine stores around town.
WTOV 9
Wheeling Police investigating road rage/stabbing incident
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Officers later met up with a stabbing victim who had driven himself to the emergency department at Wheeling Hospital. Police say two vehicles engaged in a road rage incident...
WTOV 9
The healthcare profession doesn't see dates on the calendar
For many, Thanksgiving is a time to spend time at home with family. For others, the grind doesn't stop. That's especially true at hospitals, which need to be fully staffed every day, including holidays. "It's not different for us than it is any other day of the week. In the...
WTOV 9
Argh! Porch Pirates looming as holiday packages are shipped
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — An increase in online shopping lends itself to an increase in theft. Porch Pirates are lurking in neighborhoods, hoping for their next great find. "Larceny goes up every year around the packages on the porch is a big one," Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms said.
WTOV 9
Victim in Steubenville shooting facing drug possession charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steubenville police have released some details about an October shooting. The shooting took place near Sherman Avenue during the afternoon of Oct. 31. The victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and a 17-year-old male was taken into custody later that week. The teen was...
WTOV 9
Wheeling University named one of the best online colleges in W.V.a.
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling University started its 2022-23 academic year being named one of the best online colleges in the state of West Virginia by a global ranking service. ZDNET looked at all the colleges and universities in the Mountain State to see which offered the best online programs...
