fox32chicago.com
G Herbo, Dion's Chicago Dream team up to expand food access: 'Nutrition is a right, not a privilege'
CHICAGO - In rap and hip-hop music there's nothing better than when two artists put their heads together and come up with something special. G Herbo's latest collaboration tackles a big problem. It's a problem his collaborator has worked for years to address. Dion Dawson, a fellow South Side native,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman partners with United Giving Hope, Walgreens for Thanksgiving giveaway in Little Village
CHICAGO - The season of giving is off to an early start in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. On Tuesday afternoon, Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez partnered with United Giving Hope and Walgreens for a holiday giveaway. Families were given boxes filled with pharmaceutical products, toys, clothes, hand sanitizer, face masks and...
fox32chicago.com
Deadline approaching for Chicago parents to apply for 2023 school year
CHICAGO - An important deadline is approaching for Chicago parents. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall. The district has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that's different from your assigned neighborhood school. The single online application...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago restaurant company making massive Thanksgiving dinner for city's homeless population
CHICAGO - Where do you go when you need to make 3,000 Thanksgiving dinners? You'll need a stadium-sized kitchen. That is why Guaranteed Rate Field smells like turkey and all the trimmings this week. For 26 years, Levy Restaurants of Chicago has been making Thanksgiving dinner on a massive scale,...
fox32chicago.com
Delays expected on Chicago area expressways as millions hit the road for Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - A majority of the nearly $55 million people planning to travel this holiday week are going to be driving to their destination — even though a road trip might take longer than flying,. However, by spending the extra time driving, you could potentially save thousands of dollars...
fox32chicago.com
Several roads closed for Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade
CHICAGO - Chicago will celebrate its 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. The event will feature 19 marching bands, 10 festive floats and 38 special performances. Street closures and parking restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Driver and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue. The parade will...
fox32chicago.com
'Total shock': Witnesses describe moments car plowed through suburban grocery store
CREST HILL, Ill. - A car plowed right into a suburban grocery store Tuesday afternoon, closing it for the rest of the evening. Crest Hill police responded to Food 4 Less, located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave., for a call of a vehicle crashing into the building. The crash was...
fox32chicago.com
Oak Brook-based Sterigenics cleared in second trial: report
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Sterigenics has been cleared by a jury in its second trial, according to a report. According to Crain's Chicago, a Cook County jury ruled in favor of the Oak Brook-based medical sterilization company Tuesday, saying it should not take any responsibility for cancer in a woman who lived near the company's plant in suburban Willowbrook.
fox32chicago.com
Crews fight commercial fire at scrap metal dealer in Dolton: officials
CHICAGO - The Dolton Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire around noon on Wednesday. The building on fire is located at 14059 Cottage Grove Avenue in Dolton. There is a scrap metal dealer located at the address. There is no report of injuries at this time....
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago area sisters sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON - Two Chicago area sisters were each sentenced to 30 months of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors had asked that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.
fox32chicago.com
Program aims to help Chicago families experiencing homelessness, other struggles
CHICAGO - What looks like play time is serious learning, especially for young and vulnerable children on Chicago's South Side. "Here at this particular center, we probably work with about 50-percent of families that are experiencing homelessness," said Aminah Wyatt-Jones, Vice President of Childhood Programs at Ada S. McKinley Community Services.
fox32chicago.com
William J. Kunkle Jr., prosecutor in John Wayne Gacy case, dead at 81
INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. - As the prosecutor who secured the death penalty for serial killer John Wayne Gacy, William J. Kunkle Jr. could have coasted on the celebrity of the case for the rest of his career. Instead, he used the experience to travel the country and teach others...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
fox32chicago.com
Teen found guilty of breaking into Westmont BMW dealership, trying to drive into cop
WESTMONT, Ill. - A juvenile charged with burglary and assaulting a police officer at a suburban BMW dealership last December was found guilty on all counts Wednesday. DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco found the juvenile guilty after a two-day bench trial on the following charges: two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated assault on a police officer.
fox32chicago.com
Drug trafficker who brought thousands of kilos of cocaine to Chicago, other parts of US sentenced to 30 years
CHICAGO - An international drug trafficker who transported thousands of kilograms of cocaine to the Chicago area and across the country has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Luis Eduardo Gonzalez Garcia, 55, launched a sophisticated network of fake companies and warehouses to distribute the cocaine and launder...
fox32chicago.com
Dramatic video shows the moments airplane strikes birds after taking off from Midway Airport
CHICAGO - Dramatic video shows the moment an airplane strikes a number of birds shortly after taking off from Midway Monday night. The plane safely circled back and landed safely. The U.S. Air Force Gulfstream C-37 is used for flying high-ranking government officials. One of the generals on board had...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with repeatedly crashing car into Walgreens in River North
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after repeatedly crashing into the front of a Walgreens Monday evening in the River North neighborhood. Nathan Thomas, 32, allegedly drove a Land Rover Discovery through the revolving doors of the front entrance of the pharmacy around 5:14 p.m. in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Lawndale shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Salvador Reitinger, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 47-year-old man on Nov. 12 in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Wisconsin police issue warning about man using dating apps to victimize women
RACINE, Wis. - Police in Wisconsin issued another warning about a man they say is using dating apps to victimize women. A news release by Racine Police Department Monday links Timothy Olson, 52, to another woman in a bar who fell unconscious while in his presence. The incident happened last Thursday, and officials say this is now the third woman that they know of who ended up in a similar situation.
fox32chicago.com
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side: CFD
CHICAGO - Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near 87th Street and Cottage Grove. Chicago Fire officials say six vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. Several other people were transported...
