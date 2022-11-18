ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline approaching for Chicago parents to apply for 2023 school year

CHICAGO - An important deadline is approaching for Chicago parents. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall. The district has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that's different from your assigned neighborhood school. The single online application...
Several roads closed for Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHICAGO - Chicago will celebrate its 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. The event will feature 19 marching bands, 10 festive floats and 38 special performances. Street closures and parking restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Driver and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue. The parade will...
Oak Brook-based Sterigenics cleared in second trial: report

OAK BROOK, Ill. - Sterigenics has been cleared by a jury in its second trial, according to a report. According to Crain's Chicago, a Cook County jury ruled in favor of the Oak Brook-based medical sterilization company Tuesday, saying it should not take any responsibility for cancer in a woman who lived near the company's plant in suburban Willowbrook.
Program aims to help Chicago families experiencing homelessness, other struggles

CHICAGO - What looks like play time is serious learning, especially for young and vulnerable children on Chicago's South Side. "Here at this particular center, we probably work with about 50-percent of families that are experiencing homelessness," said Aminah Wyatt-Jones, Vice President of Childhood Programs at Ada S. McKinley Community Services.
William J. Kunkle Jr., prosecutor in John Wayne Gacy case, dead at 81

INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. - As the prosecutor who secured the death penalty for serial killer John Wayne Gacy, William J. Kunkle Jr. could have coasted on the celebrity of the case for the rest of his career. Instead, he used the experience to travel the country and teach others...
Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
Teen found guilty of breaking into Westmont BMW dealership, trying to drive into cop

WESTMONT, Ill. - A juvenile charged with burglary and assaulting a police officer at a suburban BMW dealership last December was found guilty on all counts Wednesday. DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco found the juvenile guilty after a two-day bench trial on the following charges: two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated assault on a police officer.
Man charged with repeatedly crashing car into Walgreens in River North

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after repeatedly crashing into the front of a Walgreens Monday evening in the River North neighborhood. Nathan Thomas, 32, allegedly drove a Land Rover Discovery through the revolving doors of the front entrance of the pharmacy around 5:14 p.m. in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said.
Chicago man charged in Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Salvador Reitinger, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 47-year-old man on Nov. 12 in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, according to police.
Wisconsin police issue warning about man using dating apps to victimize women

RACINE, Wis. - Police in Wisconsin issued another warning about a man they say is using dating apps to victimize women. A news release by Racine Police Department Monday links Timothy Olson, 52, to another woman in a bar who fell unconscious while in his presence. The incident happened last Thursday, and officials say this is now the third woman that they know of who ended up in a similar situation.
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side: CFD

CHICAGO - Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near 87th Street and Cottage Grove. Chicago Fire officials say six vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. Several other people were transported...
