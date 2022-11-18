Read full article on original website
Midcoast Tree Festival reopens for 4th year, with gifts totaling over $40,000
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The "Midcoast Tree Festival" is back for its 4th year in Brunswick, and organizers say the fundraiser supports programs and services of Spectrum Generations, All Saints Parish of Brunswick and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber. Those in attendance can enjoy performances, take part in arts and crafts, and...
Lewiston Christmas tree had roots up north
LEWISTON (WGME)— After a long search, the city of Lewiston has finally found the perfect Christmas tree to display at Dufresne Plaza for the holiday season. City Arborist Steve Murch says the city put out an ad for a Christmas tree, but that's not what led them to the tree they would end up using.
Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry
ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
Community members bake dozens of pies for Thanksgiving dinner at Preble Street
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- People in South Portland are getting ready for the holiday season with a pie-baking marathon for those in need. "It's something I look forward to doing," said Ellen Clancy, who organizes the effort each year. Clancy says she started making pies for the holiday two decades...
Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
Plan to build village of tiny homes in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo. Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes. City leaders say while the funding is...
Turkey giveaway to be held at Wells grocery store
WELLS (WGME) -- Hot Radio Maine is holding its 10th annual turkey giveaway on Tuesday. Over 100 free turkeys will be available at this year’s event taking place at the IGA in Wells at 1517 Post Rd. All folks need to do is show up to the store and...
I-Team: Housing experts say Maine could be first to end homelessness statewide
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Solving homelessness may sound impossible, but some housing experts say Maine could be the first state to do it. Just across from the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor sits one tent after another. In Portland, they’re on downtown sidewalks. “You see it everywhere,” Jen Weatherbee, who has...
Demonstration to ban flavored tobacco products held in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland residents held a demonstration urging the city council to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday. South Portland is the latest Maine city to consider this after Portland, Brunswick and Bangor passed similar bans. According to the Flavors Hook Kids Maine campaign, the...
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
Portland pauses plan for 2-day concert in Payson Park
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland is pushing pause on a plan for a two-day concert at Payson Park, following concerns from both neighbors and city councilors. Portland residents have feelings of both excitement and worry about the proposed festival. "It's a public park, and we feel that it's wrong for...
Amid rising prices, Maine food banks busy ahead of Thanksgiving
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a busy time for Maine food banks with Thanksgiving just two days away. With rising prices this holiday season, Stroudwater Food Pantry in Portland is one of many places hoping to help others. Stroudwater Food Pantry says they've seen clients struggling with inflation. They’ve seen an...
Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
Maine bird shelter spreading its wings
FREEDOM (WGME) -- A non-profit in Freedom dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating injured birds is spreading its own wings. Avian Haven is expanding. They are building a clinic and on-site cottage for Avian Haven's future operations director. Avian Haven provides temporary shelter and rehabilitation services for birds and even turtles...
Whole Foods to stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after certification losses
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — Whole Foods Market says it will stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after the fishery lost two environmental certifications. The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) suspended the certification of sustainability for the fishery last week, citing a failure to comply with laws meant to protect the North Atlantic right whale.
Leavitt High School gets national recognition for being school of inclusion
TURNER (WGME) -- Leavitt High School in Turner will be getting national recognition on Monday for their efforts to be a school of inclusion. Staff from Special Olympics Maine will present the school with their banner of recognition on behalf of ESPN and the National Unified Champion Schools program. Leavitt...
Inflation major concern for Mainers ahead of Thanksgiving
RANDOLPH (WGME) -- Inflation is a major concern for Mainers who are shopping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Folks at Goggins IGA in Randolph are finding places to save a few bucks. Some say with traditional pre-pandemic style gatherings happening again getting together is so important. So, they're making tough...
Portland Museum of Art wants public input on new designs
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Museum of Art is expanding and wants you to be involved in the process. Four architect design teams are sharing their plans, which you can currently see at the museum. The museum announced back in February plans to overhaul the campus and add 60,000 square...
'They are idiots:' Family upset Biddeford removed crossing signal where teen was hit
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Biddeford teen who suffered numerous injuries after being hit by a car in a crosswalk is questioning why the crossing signal to keep pedestrians safe was removed. Police say the hit-and-run driver was heading down a curve on Main Street in Biddeford, heading...
Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays
PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. Gordon Contracting, the company behind the construction, released a statement Wednesday about the delays. “Gordon Contracting continues to follow the guidelines as outlined in our contract with the city. This...
