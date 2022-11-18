Cobb puts $20M into public safety raises and recruitment

Left to right: Deputy Cobb County Manager Jimmy Gisi and Director of Public Safety Randy Crider address the Board of Commissioners ahead of a vote to increase funding for police, firefighters, and sheriff's deputies. Chart Riggall

Cobb commissioners voted 5-0 Thursday to put more than $20 million of federal stimulus money into recruiting incentives for the county’s various public safety departments.

Most employees across the board — from police officers up to chiefs of department — will see a 4% raise, according to Public Safety Director Randy Crider. Meanwhile entry-level salaries for police, firefighters, and sheriff’s deputies would increase nearly 10% from $46,000 to $50,373.

The proposal is the latest response to elevated vacancy rates in the county government, which are currently at more than 12% across the Department of Public Safety, per the agenda item.

“In this day and age in which we live, it’s hard to find people, first of all, who are interested in stepping up to do those types of jobs,” Crider told the MDJ. “…I would almost say we've never had this number of vacancies.”

The expense is the county’s latest bid to address persistent staffing issues in all departments. As part of this year’s budget, the board adopted a $22 million pay plan which upped wages for employees outside public safety and instituted a $17 per hour minimum wage.

But sworn and certified employees (such as police officers and firefighters), Crider said, weren’t covered by that round of raises. The pay bumps approved Thursday also won't replace the county's step and grade plan, which gives public safety employees annual raises based on their years of service.

The salary adjustments make up the largest portion of the expense, totaling about $18.7 million. The raises will take effect Jan. 1.

Other line items will include retention incentives, an advertising and social media campaign, and recruitment from jurisdictions outside the region, along with improved incentives for employees who transfer from other departments.

“We’ve put together what he hope to be a very attractive plan,” Crider told the commission Thursday night.

Funding will come from the $147 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funds the county received this year and last. It’s one of Cobb’s largest expenditures of those stimulus funds to date.

That money, however, will only cover the first two years of the ongoing costs associated with the raises. From there, it’ll be up to the board to continue funding the expenses in its regular budget cycle.

Though voting in approval, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she was concerned about financially burdening the county down the road, in paying for a recurring expense with a one-time pile of cash. She urged the board to try and incorporate the costs into the budget next year.

“We’ve got to get this into the general fund,” Cupid said.