Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Can Tour Ernest Hemingway's Florida Home and See Descendents of His Six-Toed CatsL. CaneKey West, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Florida Destination is Listed Among World-Wide Destinations You Should Visit Off-Season Right NowL. CaneFlorida State
The Haunting Florida History of Robert the DollL. CaneKey West, FL
Related
keysweekly.com
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SELECT MAYOR, SET PRIORITIES FOR FLORIDA KEYS
The Monroe Board of County Commissioners selected Craig Cates as the next mayor and Holly Merrill Raschein as the mayor pro tem for the coming year during a Nov. 15 meeting in Key West. Cates has been a commissioner since 2019 and Merrill Raschein since 2021. Both recognized outgoing Mayor...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST’S SEA-TO-SEA RAINBOW FLAG HEADS TO COLORADO SPRINGS AFTER NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING
When Key West unfurled the world’s longest rainbow flag down Duval Street in June 2003, it was a day of celebration, pride and unity. The same celebratory sentiments followed a large section of that flag, known as Section 93, to Washington, DC, when it was unfurled on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court following the legalization of same-sex marriage.
keysweekly.com
keysweekly.com
HELP KEEP KEY WEST BEAUTIFUL AT WEEKLY 1-HOUR CLEANUPS
One hour a week makes a huge difference, and volunteers are always welcome every Friday and some Saturday mornings, from 8 to 9 a.m., when teams clean up a designated area of the island. A troubling number of cigarette butts and plastic bags have been included in recent hauls. Please...
keysweekly.com
MOTE MARINE HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ‘TOYS FOR TOURS’ IN FLORIDA KEYS
Mote Marine Laboratory is once again teaming up with local Toys for Tots organizers to help give back this holiday season. Last year, with the help from the community, Mote donated dozens of toys from its inaugural “Toys for Tours” event. Over 6,000 toys were distributed to nearly 2,000 children in the community by local Toys for Tots organizers in 2021.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The 7 Best Bars in Key West Florida
Whether you're looking for a great Key West watering hole or you're interested in ghost stories, you'll love Captain Tony's Saloon. It's a fun, lively place with a dark history. In the mid-1800s, the building used to be the city's morgue. After a hurricane in 1865, water flooded the city, and many bodies were awaiting burial. Some were hanged from the Hanging Tree. Others were lynched and hung from the tree. Later, the building became a telegraph station and a cigar factory. In 1958, Captain Tony purchased the building. He later changed the name to Captain Tony's Saloon.
keysweekly.com
BELIGHTED BIKES & HOLIDAY VILLAGE LIGHT THE NIGHT AT KEY WEST EVENT
Grab your Santa hat and “bedazzle” your bicycles on Friday, Dec. 2, for the second annual Holiday Village & BeLighted Bike Ride presented by Wesley House at Truman Waterfront’s Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Holiday Village opens at 4 p.m. and will include family activities, food and snacks for sale, contests and more, all to benefit the nonprofit Wesley House Family Services, which handles foster care and adoption in the Keys as well as subsidized child care and other family services.
Florida man allegedly stole boat to return to Cuba, said ‘he disliked living in the U.S.’
A Miami man was arrested earlier this month after deputies said he stole a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident.
keysweekly.com
THE HOLIDAY RUNDOWN AROUND MARATHON
With Thanksgiving already upon us (how is that possible?), Marathon is rolling full-tilt into the 2022 holiday season. Ever have trouble keeping track of it all? We’ve got you covered. Tear this page out, stick it on your fridge, and enjoy the best events of the most wonderful time of year in the Middle Keys.
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP PODCAST: FORMER KEY WEST FOOTBALL COACH AND DISTRICT CHAMPION ANDY SIEGAL
Andy Siegal was hired in 1994 to coach the Key West Conchs’ football team. At just 24 years old, he was the youngest head football coach in the state. Taking the team to the postseason in both of his years coaching, his career since Key West has spanned across many high schools, universities and consulting positions. Listen as coach Sean McDonald catches up with Siegal to talk about his foray into the coaching world, his fondest memories of Key West, including a district championship, and his plans for a new sports-themed restaurant, “Coach’s Championship Grill.”
Florida man says he was ‘having a bad day’ after allegedly fleeing from deputy
A Florida man said he was "having a bad day" after he allegedly fled from a deputy on Wednesday.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Key West's Captain Tony's Saloon
The bar's history started in the early 1860s when it was built as an icehouse and morgue. It was then turned into a wireless telegraph station during the Spanish-American War. It was later turned into a cigar factory. The current building has been in many different hands. The bar has...
Motorcyclist hits 117 mph in 45 zone, says he was late for flight, deputies say
A motorcyclist who was pulled over for going 115 mph in a 45 mph zone told authorities he was late for a flight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
keysweekly.com
KEYS SOCCER SQUADS ARE A MIX OF BRIGHT SPOTS, EARLY SEASON STRUGGLES
Key West has achieved a 3-2 record early this season. The Conchs won at home against Keys Gate on Nov. 15, then took to the road three days later, defeating Dade Christian in a single half on Nov. 18 by mercy rule. Seven different Key West players scored in the game, including two by Jonathan Gvili and Daniel Quiche and one each from Jonathan Bahri, Loubins Fleuridor, Jan Charles, Finley McKnight and Nicolas Silak. The 10th goal scored in the match was an own-goal by Dade Christian. The Conchs play again on Monday, Nov. 28 at Boca Raton.
keysweekly.com
BASKETBALL BEGINS FOR MARATHON, CORAL SHORES
Marathon’s record is not where the Dolphins were hoping it would be this season, but with their 0-3 start comes valuable learning experiences. “We are starting a bit slow this season, but we know as the season goes on, we will learn from it and we will be picking it up more,” said coach Jaymie Robinson. “We are looking forward to winning a district playoff and going further on after.”
Comments / 0