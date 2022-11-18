Whether you're looking for a great Key West watering hole or you're interested in ghost stories, you'll love Captain Tony's Saloon. It's a fun, lively place with a dark history. In the mid-1800s, the building used to be the city's morgue. After a hurricane in 1865, water flooded the city, and many bodies were awaiting burial. Some were hanged from the Hanging Tree. Others were lynched and hung from the tree. Later, the building became a telegraph station and a cigar factory. In 1958, Captain Tony purchased the building. He later changed the name to Captain Tony's Saloon.

