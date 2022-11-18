ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

keysweekly.com

HELP KEEP KEY WEST BEAUTIFUL AT WEEKLY 1-HOUR CLEANUPS

One hour a week makes a huge difference, and volunteers are always welcome every Friday and some Saturday mornings, from 8 to 9 a.m., when teams clean up a designated area of the island. A troubling number of cigarette butts and plastic bags have been included in recent hauls. Please...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

MOTE MARINE HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ‘TOYS FOR TOURS’ IN FLORIDA KEYS

Mote Marine Laboratory is once again teaming up with local Toys for Tots organizers to help give back this holiday season. Last year, with the help from the community, Mote donated dozens of toys from its inaugural “Toys for Tours” event. Over 6,000 toys were distributed to nearly 2,000 children in the community by local Toys for Tots organizers in 2021.
KEY LARGO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The 7 Best Bars in Key West Florida

Whether you're looking for a great Key West watering hole or you're interested in ghost stories, you'll love Captain Tony's Saloon. It's a fun, lively place with a dark history. In the mid-1800s, the building used to be the city's morgue. After a hurricane in 1865, water flooded the city, and many bodies were awaiting burial. Some were hanged from the Hanging Tree. Others were lynched and hung from the tree. Later, the building became a telegraph station and a cigar factory. In 1958, Captain Tony purchased the building. He later changed the name to Captain Tony's Saloon.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

BELIGHTED BIKES & HOLIDAY VILLAGE LIGHT THE NIGHT AT KEY WEST EVENT

Grab your Santa hat and “bedazzle” your bicycles on Friday, Dec. 2, for the second annual Holiday Village & BeLighted Bike Ride presented by Wesley House at Truman Waterfront’s Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Holiday Village opens at 4 p.m. and will include family activities, food and snacks for sale, contests and more, all to benefit the nonprofit Wesley House Family Services, which handles foster care and adoption in the Keys as well as subsidized child care and other family services.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

THE HOLIDAY RUNDOWN AROUND MARATHON

With Thanksgiving already upon us (how is that possible?), Marathon is rolling full-tilt into the 2022 holiday season. Ever have trouble keeping track of it all? We’ve got you covered. Tear this page out, stick it on your fridge, and enjoy the best events of the most wonderful time of year in the Middle Keys.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

SPORTS WRAP PODCAST: FORMER KEY WEST FOOTBALL COACH AND DISTRICT CHAMPION ANDY SIEGAL

Andy Siegal was hired in 1994 to coach the Key West Conchs’ football team. At just 24 years old, he was the youngest head football coach in the state. Taking the team to the postseason in both of his years coaching, his career since Key West has spanned across many high schools, universities and consulting positions. Listen as coach Sean McDonald catches up with Siegal to talk about his foray into the coaching world, his fondest memories of Key West, including a district championship, and his plans for a new sports-themed restaurant, “Coach’s Championship Grill.”
KEY WEST, FL
Key West's Captain Tony's Saloon

KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

KEYS SOCCER SQUADS ARE A MIX OF BRIGHT SPOTS, EARLY SEASON STRUGGLES

Key West has achieved a 3-2 record early this season. The Conchs won at home against Keys Gate on Nov. 15, then took to the road three days later, defeating Dade Christian in a single half on Nov. 18 by mercy rule. Seven different Key West players scored in the game, including two by Jonathan Gvili and Daniel Quiche and one each from Jonathan Bahri, Loubins Fleuridor, Jan Charles, Finley McKnight and Nicolas Silak. The 10th goal scored in the match was an own-goal by Dade Christian. The Conchs play again on Monday, Nov. 28 at Boca Raton.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

BASKETBALL BEGINS FOR MARATHON, CORAL SHORES

Marathon’s record is not where the Dolphins were hoping it would be this season, but with their 0-3 start comes valuable learning experiences. “We are starting a bit slow this season, but we know as the season goes on, we will learn from it and we will be picking it up more,” said coach Jaymie Robinson. “We are looking forward to winning a district playoff and going further on after.”
MARATHON, FL

