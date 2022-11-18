Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Modern Family’ & More Thanksgiving 2022 TV Marathons
While you may be ready to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast, TV is giving viewers plenty to binge on for the holiday with a wide selection of marathons and fan-favorite programming. Whether you’re looking for a good laugh with comedies such as Modern Family, Seinfeld, or The Office, or you’re more into familial dramas like Gilmore Girls, The Godfather, or Yellowstone, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up the selection sure to satisfy any tastes with the Thanksgiving Day 2022 programming slate.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Masked Singer’s Scarecrow on Special Unmasking: ‘I Begged Fox to Let Me’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 9 “Fright Night.”]. Scarecrow didn’t just turn heads in her film past — she also did just that in the latest Masked Singer. Scarecrow shocked everyone by announcing she was bowing out and...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Survivor’ Season 43: Reward Winner Sent Home in Blindside Elimination (RECAP)
The pressure in Survivor Season 43 is rising. With just 26 days of game play, the final seven was already on the horizon for the remaining competitors. And Survivor Season 43 Episode 10, “Get That Money, Baby,” saw the shocking elimination of one of the season’s strongest players.
WFMZ-TV Online
Andy Cohen needed a nanny 'because he has five jobs'
Andy Cohen hired a nanny because he has "five serious jobs". The 54-year-old TV star - who has daughter Lucy Eve, six months, and son Benjamin Allen, three - is open and honest about having to hire a nanny, and Andy admits that he's in a "fortunate" position. He said:...
WFMZ-TV Online
Viola Davis 'will take herself out for dinner' if she wins an EGOT
Viola Davis plans to "take [herself] out to dinner" if she becomes an EGOT recipient. The 57-year-old actress has won a host of accolades during her career, including an Emmy, an Oscar and two Tony awards - and Viola has now revealed how she'll celebrate if she completes the EGOT set by winning a Grammy.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Best Ways to Watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on TV & Streaming
It’s a Wonderful Life is a holiday staple and has been for decades, but there’s more than one way to watch the 1946 Frank Capra classic on television. While it may not have been a box office success, the film starring James Stewart and Donna Reed became a Christmas mainstay when it fell into the public domain, which allowed it to be broadcast without licensing or royalty fees. Now, it airs across the winter months beginning during the week of Thanksgiving and through the holiday season.
Comments / 0