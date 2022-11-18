ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Armed burglar shot by police in Chandler neighborhood

Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish Wainwright, Josh Okogie, and Damion Lee lined up to dish out some food. Police say Brittany Roberts took Zachary, and Steven Moose was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of the toddler. Text to Tradition: Wanda, Jamal continue Thanksgiving tradition for year 7.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting

It was the first in a series of back-to-back meetings to give the Coyotes, Tempe officials and the public to present thoughts about the proposal. Family asking for help to find shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment complex. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police are asking for the public's...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire

Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona road rage murder suspect tracked down in Michigan

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have made an arrest in a 2021 homicide case after the suspect was found in Michigan. On Dec. 9, Stella Montes was shot while driving in the area of 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The shooter fled the scene, but police continued to investigate the case....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County searching for murder suspect

American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
MESA, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ
AZFamily

Tequila company surprises 101-year-old Chandler woman

Text to Tradition: Wanda, Jamal continue Thanksgiving tradition for year 7. They say you lose track of time when you’re having fun, and the more fun these two seem to have as the years add up. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Angelica and Gabriel Sotelo were high school sweethearts,...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters find man dead while battling apartment fire in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apartment fire broke out early Tuesday morning in south Phoenix. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a complex on Baseline Road near 32nd Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the entryway of the two-story complex. Crews called for additional units and took a defensive stance to fight the fire. During the search, firefighters found a man inside who wasn’t breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Father involved in kidnapping of Peoria toddler who was taken by mother, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say they are now looking for the biological father of 18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose, who has been missing since Nov. 18. Peoria police have been searching for 30-year-old Brittany Roberts and Zachary after it was reported that Roberts took him after a supervised visit near 89th and Peoria Avenues. She didn’t have custody of the baby, investigators say.
PEORIA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Sheriff’s Office Admits Botching DUI Case Against Phoenix Cop

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has accepted responsibility for the bungled DUI case against a Phoenix police officer who fought with deputies and has launched an internal investigation to find out what happened. The admission from the sheriff's office came after the Phoenix New Times detailed the case in a...
PHOENIX, AZ

