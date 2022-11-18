Read full article on original website
Here’s How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Make: Exclusive
The all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September following years of anticipation, and while it looks a lot like the outgoing, S550 model, the newest pony car is a totally new machine in many ways. That includes its engine lineup, which consists of the carryover turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplants, though each has received a host of revisions. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2024 Ford Mustang GT will produce 450 horsepower – the same exact figure as the current-gen V8-powered model.
Ford Files To Trademark ‘Model T’ In Mexico
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark “Model T” with the Mexico Institute of Industrial Property, Ford Authority has learned. Filed on September 29th, 2022, under the serial number 0119852825695, this application contains the goods and services description of “land motor vehicles, namely passenger cars, structural components for land vehicles, motors for vehicles, accessories for the aforesaid goods consisting of special covers for vehicles and custom-made covers for car seats, cargo carriers for vehicles, insect protectors as structural components of vehicles, mudflaps for motor vehicles, and couplings for receiving trailer hitches for vehicles.”
Ford Mustang Mach-E Loses Recommended Rating Over Reliability
The Ford Mustang Mach-E joined Consumer Reports‘ list of recommended new vehicles almost exactly one year ago, largely thanks to its stellar reliability ratings gathered from the consumer organization’s owner surveys. Now, the most recent CR automotive reliability survey results have been tabulated, and the Ford brand dropped four spots from its previous ranking while Lincoln rose by 14. However, the Ford Mustang Mach-E didn’t fare quite as well, as it was one of seven individual models that lost Consumer Reports‘ recommended rating over reliability concerns.
Ford EcoSport Rival Fiat 500X Will Also Be Discontinued
With sale faltering, the Ford EcoSport was discontinued for the U.S. market in September 2021, a move that wasn’t terribly surprising following FoMoCo’s announcement that it planned to cease its manufacturing operations in India altogether. Production of the much-maligned crossover ended at the Chennai Assembly plant in July after the last 1,500 units rolled off the assembly line, marking the end of an era in more ways than one. Now, one of the EcoSport’s rivals – the Fiat 500X – has also been discontinued, as the company’s CEO, Olivier Francois, recently revealed to MotorTrend.
Ford F-150 Lightning Powers Historic EV Plane Journey
Much ado has been made about the Ford F-150 Lightning and its Pro Power Onboard generator, which boasts the ability to charge other EVs and even entire homes for days – or more, when paired with solar panels. Since its launch, owners are finding this capability to be rather useful, but one thing we haven’t seen – until now, at least – is the Ford F-150 Lightning charging an EV plane. Fittingly, the very first example of this happened during a historic moment in all-electric air travel recently.
U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report
As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
Volkswagen EV Pickup On Hold As Focus Shifts To Scout Revival
Following its partnership agreement with Ford back in 2019, Volkswagen is going all-in on EVs, at least in Europe, where it plans to stop selling ICE vehicles by 2035 with an eye toward dominating that particular market across the globe. Following a recent announcement that VW is reviving the Scout brand with a variety of all-electric vehicles including a possible Ford Bronco competitor, many expected that an EV pickup of some sort would follow, particularly since the next-generation Ford Ranger – which is being used as the basis for the all-new Volkswagen Amarok – is expected to gain an all-electric variant in the coming years. However, it seems as if a Volkswagen EV pickup isn’t in the cards after all, at least in the near future.
Amazon Considered Saving Ford-Backed Argo AI Before It Folded
Retail giant Amazon has been somewhat involved in the automotive business for a while now, having invested heavily in upstart EV maker Rivian alongside Ford, a relationship that has since spawned a number of all-electric delivery vans. A variety of Blue Oval models also feature or have featured Amazon’s Alexa voice integration, as well as its “Key by Amazon” feature. However, Ford and Amazon nearly shared yet another deal in common, as Bloomberg is reporting that the latter almost swopped in and saved FoMoCo-backed Argo AI from extinction.
Ford Escape Incentive Offers 1.9 Percent APR During November 2022
A Ford Escape discount offers as low as 1.9 percent APR financing in select markets during November 2022. Separate offers are available in other markets, including 3.9 percent APR financing and 2.9 percent APR financing. Ford Escape Incentives. Below, we’ve compiled the largest discounts available for the 2022 Escape in...
Here’s How To Easily Replace The 2011-2016 Ford F-150 Oil Pump: Video
Blue Oval technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco creates informative content on a regular basis, and over the past several months, has helped us learn more about some general Ford EcoBoost problems including a common Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost coolant issue, coolant intrusion with the Ford 1.6L I-4 EcoBoost, a problem with the Ford F-150 remote start feature, how to diagnose and fix a rattling issue with 2017-2020 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine, and a thorough explanation of the Ford Battery Monitoring System (BMS). Now, he’s back with yet another excellent video, this time documenting how to replace the oil pump on a 3.5L V6 EcoBoost equipped Ford F-150 without removing the oil pan.
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Flexible Rack System Revealed
Production of the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger is in full swing after the very first units began rolling off the line at the Ford Thailand Manufacturing plant earlier this year. Since then, next-gen Ranger production has begun at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, with FoMoCo also working to ramp up its capacity amid high demand for the new model. Ranger production will soon begin at the Pacheo Assembly plant and Michigan Assembly plant as well, with the all-new pickup launching in North America in 2023 for the 2024 model year. The Blue Oval previously promised that a bevy of new parts and accessories for the next-generation Ford Ranger will be available, and that list now includes the recently-revealed flexible rack system for the mid-size hauler, which will launch for select models in 2023.
Consumer Interest In Electrified Vehicles Remains High
While most automakers – including Ford – are laser-focused on all-electric vehicles at the moment, it isn’t just EVs that have found a foothold in the marketplace. Hybrids and plug-in hybrids are also gaining in popularity, partly due to rising gas prices, which is precisely why The Blue Oval plans to continue making and selling them for the foreseeable future. A number of FoMoCo models have remained stalwarts on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the most considered electrified vehicles in recent months as well, including the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, Ford Maverick compact pickup, and Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover, which are conquesting customers from other brands at a high rate. Now, new data from KBB shows that consumer interest in electrified vehicles hasn’t let up one bit.
Ford Escape Attracting Focus, Fusion Owners
As Blue Oval fans are well aware, the automaker stopped selling sedans in the U.S. following the discontinuation of the Ford Fusion and Focus – among others – years ago, a controversial decision that still doesn’t settle well with those that prefer a passenger car over something like a crossover or SUV. This change also begs the question – did Ford lose all of those sedan customers, or did at least some of them transition into other FoMoCo products? As it turns out, Focus and Fusion owners are finding the Ford Escape to be an appealing alternative.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Is Now On Its Way To Dealers
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R debuted back in July following years of anticipation, as well as more than a few requests that FoMoCo offer the high-performance off-road pickup with V8 power once again – something that it hadn’t done since the second-gen model debuted for the 2017 model year. Since then, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the very first 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R deliveries to begin, and now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that those units are currently on their way to dealers across the country.
Ford E-Tourneo Custom Has A Trick Steering Wheel That Turns Into A Table
The all-new Ford E-Tourneo Custom was revealed just yesterday as the latest addition to The Blue Oval’s quickly growing EV van lineup, joining the best-selling E-Transit and E-Transit Custom in that regard. The new E-Tourneo Custom has plenty of cool gear to offer buyers, as well as some more luxurious features, but it has one pretty nifty party trick up its sleeve that’s worth taking a closer look at, too – its steering wheel, which is able to fold flat and double as a table of sorts.
Ford Maverick Leer Low-Profile Bed Cap Set To Debut In 2023
At this year’s SEMA Show, which took place earlier this month, Leer debuted a brand new Ford Maverick build with a heavy focus on street truck style, albeit with a very unique low-profile bed cap fitted in the rear. In spite of its low-slung stance, that particular pickup was also designed for work purposes, equipped with features such as an expandable power station for electric tools, a roof rack, and solar panels. However, Leer has now exclusively informed Ford Authority that it plans to put the truck’s low-profile bed cap into production in the second quarter of 2023.
Ford Battery Monitoring System Explained In Depth By Technician
Blue Oval technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco creates some truly fascinating and informative content on a regular basis, and over the past several months, has helped us learn more about some general Ford EcoBoost problems including a common Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost coolant issue, coolant intrusion with the Ford 1.6L I-4 EcoBoost, a problem with the Ford F-150 remote start feature, and how to diagnose and fix a rattling issue with 2017-2020 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine. Now, our resident technician is back with a new video explaining the Ford Battery Monitoring System (BMS) in depth.
Jim Farley Says That EVs Require Far Less Labor To Produce
Ford CEO Jim Farley has been quite candid with his remarks regarding the automaker’s pivot to electric vehicles and what that means for the company, as well as the world as a whole. In fact, the executive recently stated that he believes the automaker employs “too many people,” after which 3,000 employees and contract workers were laid off. With EVs utilizing fewer components than their ICE counterparts, this also likely means that FoMoCo won’t need as many workers to build them as well, a fact that Farley pointed out while speaking at a recent conference in Detroit, according to Financial Times.
Ford BlueOval City ‘Light Years’ From Where It Started
Site prep at the new Ford BlueOval City campus began back in March, and when it’s completed, will create at least 5,000 jobs, making it the darling of West Tennessee – though some have their reservations about this massive facility coming to their rural part of the world. Regardless, aside from being a revenue generator and community boosting project for the area, FoMoCo will also do its part to ensure the environment around BlueOval City is protected, with production of a new all-electric Ford F-Series model slated to begin there in 2025. Construction is underway at the site, but won’t fully ramp up until next summer, though Ford Land construction project manager Donna Langford recently told Commercial Appeal that things are moving along smoothly – and rapidly.
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Performance Pack: Live Photo Gallery
Following its debut back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang models out and about, including a GT coupe, an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, and the higher-performance Dark Horse. Now, we’ve also obtained exclusive photos of a 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost equipped with the Performance Pack, this time finished in a red hue.
