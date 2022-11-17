ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Saugus given school update

By Charlie McKenna
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgjUK_0jFBHmIh00

SAUGUS — The School Committee on Thursday night heard a presentation from Saugus Middle/High School Assistant Principal Myra Monto, who told members that SMHS no longer qualifies for assistance from the Statewide System of Support for the first time in five years.

Monto said the removal of state support was revealed in the 2022 Accountability Report for the school and added that the results were “very exciting.”

“We’re very proud of all of our staff,” she said.

In 2017, Monto said, the state identified what was then known as the Belmonte Middle School as needing “recurring assistance and intervention” because it was in the bottom 10 percent of the state.

“We took the position of no blame,” she said. “We were just going to move forward, we were going to look at where we needed to make adjustments, and move forward.”

In the wake of the identification from the state, staff members then worked to identify four turnaround practices — first working to find root causes of the highest needs facing the school before working to implement solutions.

Monto said the problems staff identified were: inadequate time for professional development and ineffective current structures; institutional practices that don’t foster high-level thinking and expression from students across all content areas; teachers lacking the capacity to make meaningful, effective interventions in the classroom; and staff not sharing common beliefs regarding consistent expectations for all students. The four turnaround practices identified were: leadership, shared responsibility, and professional collaboration; intentional practices for improving instruction; student-specific support and instruction to all students; and school culture and climate.

The staff began implementing the turnaround practices in 2019, Monto said, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought about significant change in 2020. The pandemic, she said, increased collaboration between teachers and provided a level technological playing field. When the middle school and high school merged in 2021, staff merged the instructional leadership teams at both schools, creating shared leadership, Monto said.

Monto pointed to specific work done by staff to address each root cause: changing teachers’ and staff member’s schedules to ensure time for meeting on data and planning, aligning professional development with district goals; pairing teachers with subject-specific coaches who run data and planning meetings, coaches and administrators reviewing curriculum needs and aligning high-quality instructional materials, teachers working to build lessons with tiered student engagement strategies; training teachers in “Just in Time Spiral” reteach methods; and implementing a Positive Behavior Intervention System Planning structure throughout the Student Management Team.

Superintendent Erin McMahon was a major supporter of the ongoing work when she took over the post in 2021, Monto said, bringing it to “another level.”

In 2018, the middle school had an accountability percentile, “an indication of the school’s overall performance relative to other schools that administer similar assessments,” according to the state Department of Education, of nine, which rose to 13 in 2019 before rising again to 22 in 2022, Monto said.

The High School in 2018 had an accountability percentile of 23, which fell to 16 in 2019, before rising back to 23 in 2022.

Monto said the work is ongoing, closing her presentation with a simple message: “onward and upward.”

School Committee Chair Vincent Serino said the school no longer qualifying for state assistance was a positive step, but there was much more still to be done.

“Just looking at these numbers, we have a lot more work to do,” he said.

Superintendent Erin McMahon added that the work that’s being done throughout the district is raising the standard of education.

“We expect that wave to come through our schools,” she said, thanking the town for investing in state-of-the-art facilities for Saugus students.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie@itemlive.com.

The post Saugus given school update appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students

FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston

Report: BPS special ed program putting Black and Latino boys at educational risk

"It’s going to take time, but we have to act with urgency wherever we can in the suggestions and recommendations in the report." Boston Public Schools over-refer students to special education programs in general, but Black and Latino boys and students learning English are disproportionally referred to the program, according to a review from the Council of the Great City Schools.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base

Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
WALTHAM, MA
westfordcat.org

Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have remained steady week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, 31 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 40 total positive tests, with 7.13% of 519 tests returning positive.
WESTFORD, MA
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

After Winning Regionals, Lynn Youth Football Team Barred From Nationals in Florida

Youth football players in Lynn, Massachusetts, were bound for a championship match in Florida, but their sudden disqualification left players disheartened. Jubilation came Saturday as East Lynn's Pop Warner team won the regional championship over Everett. The league's regional president addressed the team after the game, telling players they would be representing eastern Massachusetts in Florida.
LYNN, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Mattapan’s Main Streets moving to a re-branding

The Mattapan Square Main Streets has been revived with new leadership that is going to canvass the community to re-imagine and re-brand the area for businesses and residents. With Black Fridays and Small Business Saturdays in mind, many have dreams that one day the business corridor in Mattapan Square will be teeming with shoppers and holiday cheer, and officials at Main Streets hope they can bring back the destination aspect of the Square with the new energy at their organization.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 11, 2022 to November 17, 2022. Sandro Peguero Perez (45, Lawrence) was served a summons for Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Class A Drug. Vehicle struck a pole on Salem Street. Fence and mailbox also damaged. (12:45pm)
WILMINGTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.

KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago with care from the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Mental Health professionals assist police and fire to rescue man from Merrimack River

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire and AMR responded to the base of the dam under the Amoskeag Bridge Monday for a report of a man in the river. The first units arrived at 12:50 p.m. and found a man in the water and walking around the area of the dam, toward the island. The man reached the island at the same time rescue crews were arriving in boats that had been launched from the boat ramp near Delta Dental Stadium.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Walpole officer medflighted after motorcycle crash

The officer sustained “significant injuries” and was taken to a Boston hospital via MedFlight. A Walpole police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday, officials said. The officer, who was riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a sedan around...
WALPOLE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy