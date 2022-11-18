Read full article on original website
Here’s How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Make: Exclusive
The all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September following years of anticipation, and while it looks a lot like the outgoing, S550 model, the newest pony car is a totally new machine in many ways. That includes its engine lineup, which consists of the carryover turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplants, though each has received a host of revisions. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2024 Ford Mustang GT will produce 450 horsepower – the same exact figure as the current-gen V8-powered model.
2023 Ford F-250 King Ranch Tremor Caught For The First Time: Live Photo Gallery
Following its reveal in September, roughly one month ago, Ford Authority spotted a 2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Platinum Tremor finished in the new color dubbed Azure Gray. Now, we’ve also photographed a 2023 Ford F-250 King Ranch Tremor wearing Antimatter Blue paint for the very first time, giving us a good real world look at this particular combination, too.
Ford Maverick Leer Low-Profile Bed Cap Set To Debut In 2023
At this year’s SEMA Show, which took place earlier this month, Leer debuted a brand new Ford Maverick build with a heavy focus on street truck style, albeit with a very unique low-profile bed cap fitted in the rear. In spite of its low-slung stance, that particular pickup was also designed for work purposes, equipped with features such as an expandable power station for electric tools, a roof rack, and solar panels. However, Leer has now exclusively informed Ford Authority that it plans to put the truck’s low-profile bed cap into production in the second quarter of 2023.
Ford E-Tourneo Custom Has A Trick Steering Wheel That Turns Into A Table
The all-new Ford E-Tourneo Custom was revealed just yesterday as the latest addition to The Blue Oval’s quickly growing EV van lineup, joining the best-selling E-Transit and E-Transit Custom in that regard. The new E-Tourneo Custom has plenty of cool gear to offer buyers, as well as some more luxurious features, but it has one pretty nifty party trick up its sleeve that’s worth taking a closer look at, too – its steering wheel, which is able to fold flat and double as a table of sorts.
2023 Lincoln Corsair Jet Appearance Package: Real World Photo Gallery
Since the 2023 Lincoln Corsair debuted back in September, Ford Authority has spotted the refreshed crossover in a variety of colors and configurations, including Crystal Red, Infinite Black, Red Carpet, a Whisper Blue Grand Touring, and a Pristine White Reserve model with the Jet Appearance Package. Now, Ford Authority has also spotted a 2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve finished in Crystal Red with the Jet Appearance Package, too.
Own The Cruise-In With This 1960 Ford Starliner
Rare, good looking, and fun to drive, that’s the Galaxie way!. One of Ford's most famous luxury muscle car models has to have been the Galaxie. This massive automobile has seen a lot of action from racers to cruisers looking to have fun behind the wheel. However there is one example of a Ford Galaxie you probably haven’t seen before. That is the Ford Galaxie Starliner, a two-year car whose primary goal was looking good and providing a comforting driving experience in the process.
Ford Files To Trademark ‘Model T’ In Mexico
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark “Model T” with the Mexico Institute of Industrial Property, Ford Authority has learned. Filed on September 29th, 2022, under the serial number 0119852825695, this application contains the goods and services description of “land motor vehicles, namely passenger cars, structural components for land vehicles, motors for vehicles, accessories for the aforesaid goods consisting of special covers for vehicles and custom-made covers for car seats, cargo carriers for vehicles, insect protectors as structural components of vehicles, mudflaps for motor vehicles, and couplings for receiving trailer hitches for vehicles.”
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Ford F-150 Lightning Powers Historic EV Plane Journey
Much ado has been made about the Ford F-150 Lightning and its Pro Power Onboard generator, which boasts the ability to charge other EVs and even entire homes for days – or more, when paired with solar panels. Since its launch, owners are finding this capability to be rather useful, but one thing we haven’t seen – until now, at least – is the Ford F-150 Lightning charging an EV plane. Fittingly, the very first example of this happened during a historic moment in all-electric air travel recently.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Is Now On Its Way To Dealers
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R debuted back in July following years of anticipation, as well as more than a few requests that FoMoCo offer the high-performance off-road pickup with V8 power once again – something that it hadn’t done since the second-gen model debuted for the 2017 model year. Since then, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the very first 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R deliveries to begin, and now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that those units are currently on their way to dealers across the country.
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Flexible Rack System Revealed
Production of the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger is in full swing after the very first units began rolling off the line at the Ford Thailand Manufacturing plant earlier this year. Since then, next-gen Ranger production has begun at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, with FoMoCo also working to ramp up its capacity amid high demand for the new model. Ranger production will soon begin at the Pacheo Assembly plant and Michigan Assembly plant as well, with the all-new pickup launching in North America in 2023 for the 2024 model year. The Blue Oval previously promised that a bevy of new parts and accessories for the next-generation Ford Ranger will be available, and that list now includes the recently-revealed flexible rack system for the mid-size hauler, which will launch for select models in 2023.
Ford Escape Attracting Focus, Fusion Owners
As Blue Oval fans are well aware, the automaker stopped selling sedans in the U.S. following the discontinuation of the Ford Fusion and Focus – among others – years ago, a controversial decision that still doesn’t settle well with those that prefer a passenger car over something like a crossover or SUV. This change also begs the question – did Ford lose all of those sedan customers, or did at least some of them transition into other FoMoCo products? As it turns out, Focus and Fusion owners are finding the Ford Escape to be an appealing alternative.
Ford Super Duty Was One Of The Most Considered Pickups In Q3 2022
The Ford Super Duty has long held a spot on Kelley Blue Book’s most considered vehicles list, which the company updates quarterly via its Brand Watch report. Most recently, in Q2 of 2022, the Ford Super Duty finished fourth on the top five list of the most considered pickups on the market, ranking behind the segment-leading Chevy Silverado 1500, Ford F-150, and Toyota Tacoma, but ahead of the GMC Sierra 1500. Now that the Q3 Brand Watch report has been released, it reveals that the Super Duty slipped to fifth place on this same list last quarter, while its Ford F-Series counterpart – the Ford F-150 – finished as the most considered non-luxury vehicle and pickup on the market.
Here’s How To Easily Replace The 2011-2016 Ford F-150 Oil Pump: Video
Blue Oval technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco creates informative content on a regular basis, and over the past several months, has helped us learn more about some general Ford EcoBoost problems including a common Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost coolant issue, coolant intrusion with the Ford 1.6L I-4 EcoBoost, a problem with the Ford F-150 remote start feature, how to diagnose and fix a rattling issue with 2017-2020 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine, and a thorough explanation of the Ford Battery Monitoring System (BMS). Now, he’s back with yet another excellent video, this time documenting how to replace the oil pump on a 3.5L V6 EcoBoost equipped Ford F-150 without removing the oil pan.
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Performance Pack: Live Photo Gallery
Following its debut back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang models out and about, including a GT coupe, an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, and the higher-performance Dark Horse. Now, we’ve also obtained exclusive photos of a 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost equipped with the Performance Pack, this time finished in a red hue.
Ford Battery Monitoring System Explained In Depth By Technician
Blue Oval technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco creates some truly fascinating and informative content on a regular basis, and over the past several months, has helped us learn more about some general Ford EcoBoost problems including a common Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost coolant issue, coolant intrusion with the Ford 1.6L I-4 EcoBoost, a problem with the Ford F-150 remote start feature, and how to diagnose and fix a rattling issue with 2017-2020 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine. Now, our resident technician is back with a new video explaining the Ford Battery Monitoring System (BMS) in depth.
Next-Gen Lincoln Nautilus To Offer Back-Lit Logo
Last week, the all-new, next-generation Lincoln Nautilus leaked via the Ministry of Industry and Information – a regulatory body of the Chinese government – which posted a few photos of the luxurious crossover online. As expected, the next-gen Lincoln Nautilus takes considerable styling influence from the Lincoln Star Concept, and it will also become a slightly larger vehicle overall moving forward. However, there is one interesting feature present on the new Nautilus that’s especially intriguing – what appears to be a back-lit logo.
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Luxury Shoppers Praise Lincoln For Comfort And Ruggedness
Ford Motor Company has fared rather well in the Q3 edition of Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report as the Ford F-150 finished as the most considered non-luxury vehicle and pickup on the market, while its Ford F-Series counterpart – the Ford Super Duty – also ranked in the top five as one of the most considered pickups on sale. Ford also held onto its position as the second most considered non-luxury brand behind Toyota after briefly taking over the top spot back in Q4 of 2021. Meanwhile, Lincoln also fared quite well in terms of ranking on the list of factors driving luxury consideration, carrying on a trend that began several quarters ago.
Ford BlueOval City ‘Light Years’ From Where It Started
Site prep at the new Ford BlueOval City campus began back in March, and when it’s completed, will create at least 5,000 jobs, making it the darling of West Tennessee – though some have their reservations about this massive facility coming to their rural part of the world. Regardless, aside from being a revenue generator and community boosting project for the area, FoMoCo will also do its part to ensure the environment around BlueOval City is protected, with production of a new all-electric Ford F-Series model slated to begin there in 2025. Construction is underway at the site, but won’t fully ramp up until next summer, though Ford Land construction project manager Donna Langford recently told Commercial Appeal that things are moving along smoothly – and rapidly.
