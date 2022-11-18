NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Jon Welch says in the 35 years he’s lived in New Smyrna Beach, floodwaters haven’t even come close to what they did during Hurricane Ian. His home is elevated several feet, but he says about two feet of floodwater came in and he’s had to gut the entire house and start from scratch.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO