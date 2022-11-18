ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Bay News 9

Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness

TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
TAVARES, FL
Bay News 9

Some flooded New Smyrna Beach homeowners still living in campers

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Jon Welch says in the 35 years he’s lived in New Smyrna Beach, floodwaters haven’t even come close to what they did during Hurricane Ian. His home is elevated several feet, but he says about two feet of floodwater came in and he’s had to gut the entire house and start from scratch.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

