The young faces of the families of highway workers are reminding you to move over a lane or slow down for their loved ones who help keep our roads safe. The “Kids of Caltrans” provides the personal, impactful messages behind the new public awareness campaign from the California Department of Transportation, in partnership with the California Office of Traffic Safety and the California Highway Patrol, that kicked off today at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO