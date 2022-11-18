ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Komets score five unanswered to rally over Indy Fuel

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jo6VE_0jFBGkvY00

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After trailing 3-1 after one period, the Komets scored five unanswered goals to win their third straight game in a 6-3 win over the Indy Fuel.

Anthony Petruzzelli began the comeback early in the second period after flicking in his first of two goals on Thursday night. Petruzzelli then tied the game up midway through the period thanks to an assist from Stefano Giliati.

Giliati, a newcomer to the Komets, put Fort Wayne in front for good on a power play goal less than four minutes into the third period.

Petruzzelli and Drake Rymsha led the Komets with two goals apiece, while Giliati and Shawn Boudrias also found the back of the net on Thursday.

The Komets look to keep their winning streak alive when Fort Wayne hosts the Allen Americans on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Huntington hammers Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All five of Huntington University’s starters ended up in double figures as the Foresters beat Saint Francis 101-75 at the Hutzell Center on Tuesday night in a Crossroads League showdown. Zach Goodline scored 26 while Ben Humrichous had 25 to pace the Foresters. Churubusco grad Landen Jordan added 12 points […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Bellmont’s Laurent signs with Olivet Nazarene baseball

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont High School’s Eli Laurent made his college choice official on Wednesday afternoon as the baseball standout signed to play at Olivet Nazarene. Laurent was 1-2 on the mound with a 2.52 ERA last season as a junior. He tallied 22 strikeouts in 16.2 innings. At the plate he hit .279 […]
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

NCAA selects Indianapolis as 2029 host site for Men’s Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ encore for hosting the Women’s Final Four in 2028? Hosting the men’s edition of the tournament a year later. The NCAA selected Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium as the site for the 2029 Men’s Final Four. The dates are March 31 and April 2, 2029. Indy previously welcomed the event in 1980, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Mad Ants halt Charge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS – A few three-point barrages helped propel the Fort Wayne Mad Ants over the Cleveland Charge on Tuesday with a morning game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, 143-101. The Mad Ants hit 15 three pointers in the game with a 39.5 percent success rate. The Charge hit 11 of their 35 three point attempts. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

11/21 Girls Basketball Recap – Dwenger, Wayne win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Giselle Eke tallied 19 points to lead Bishop Dwenger over North Side while Sydney Gorman’s 20 points paced Wayne in a win over Canterbury to headline area girls basketball back on Monday night. Eke and the Saints won at By Hey Arena by a score for 49-34. Vanessa Cook added […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Defense attorneys say Richard Allen is ‘wrong guy’ in Delphi murder case

DELPHI, Ind. — Following a hearing to decide whether the probable cause affidavit in the Delphi murder case will remain sealed or be released, attorneys for a man charged in connection with the killings, Richard Allen, said they weren’t impressed with the case police have put together. Allen’s attorneys said they’ve read the sealed affidavit […]
DELPHI, IN
WANE 15

Bail hearing granted for Richard Allen; Prosecutor argues others may have been involved in Delphi murders

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A much-anticipated hearing in Carroll County Tuesday resulted in a bail hearing granted for Delphi suspect Richard Allen, as well as a prosecutor saying in court what some have long believed: Allen may not be the sole suspect. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland also gave the judge presiding over the hearing […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Godfrey tabbed to Henson Award watch list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball graduate student guard Jarred Godfrey has been named to the CollegeInsider.com Lou Henson Award Watch List, the organization announced on Tuesday (Nov. 22). The Lou Henson Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I men’s basketball, honors the former Illinois and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Bellmont’s Wesley inks with Saint Francis soccer

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont High School standout Haleigh Wesley will continue her soccer career in college as she signed to play at Saint Francis on Tuesday afternoon. Wesley scored 12 goals and added 6 assists this past season for the Braves. Bellmont went 14-6-2 this past fall.
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

Mastodons top Eastern Michigan in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico – Purdue Fort Wayne went 15-of-17 from the free throw line to earn a 74-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday (Nov. 22) afternoon at the Cancun Challenge. Eastern Michigan never held a lead after the 12:19 mark of the first half at 15-14. The Eagles erased an 11-point second half Mastodon lead […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Dons fall to Southern Miss in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico – Jarred Godfrey scored a team-high 14 points in a 70-58 loss to Southern Miss in the Cancun Challenge Mayan Division title game on Wednesday (Nov. 23) afternoon.  Godfrey and Damian Chong Qui earned all-tournament team honors for their play in the event. Chong Qui finished with eight points in the game on […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Starling, Laszewski lead Irish over Bowling Green

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Freshman JJ Starling scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, Nate Laszewski had 22 and Notre Dame pulled way in the final 10 minutes to beat Bowling Green 82-66. Starling eclipsed his previous career high of 17 in his young collegiate career, hitting 10 of 11 shots, […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy