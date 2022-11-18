ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Review: Uneven Magical-Realist Fantasy Follows a Dying Writer Into Her Own Screenplay

It’s hard to encapsulate the half-sunny, half-funeral vibe of “Leonor Will Never Die”, a touching end-of-life drama that’s also a loving homage to kitschy Filipino action cinema. Writer-director Martika Ramirez Escobar pays tribute to her title character, a fictional Pinoy genre filmmaker who, at the end of her life, wakes up inside one of her unproduced screenplays.
Wilko Johnson, English Rock Icon and ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor, Dies at 75

Wilko Johnson, a “Game of Thrones” actor and British rocker who served as the guitarist for Dr. Feelgood, has died. He was 75 years old. According to Johnson’s official Facebook page, he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Westcliff On Sea on Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.
‘The Masked Singer': Sir Bugaboo Wasn’t Worried About ‘Ghostbusters’ Giving Away His Voice on the Show

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”). It was fright night on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” but the only thing to be truly afraid of was elimination. And unfortunately, that was the case for Sir Bugaboo. But he wasn’t afraid of being guessed right away (and he certainly wasn’t afraid of no ghosts).
