ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Limestone University football players head to first playoff game in team’s history

By Chloe Salsameda
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LN54G_0jFBGGds00

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — For the first time in the football team’s history, the Limestone University Saints boarded buses to head to the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs. The Saints will take on the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida Saturday.

“I’m really excited to see them go,” said Keasha Currence, the university’s head dance coach. “I know they’re going to make Limestone and the Gaffney community proud.”

The team was surrounded by friends and family as they boarded the bus Thursday, with each player getting a fist bump from one of their professors for support.

“We’re both alumni of Limestone,” said Randy and Robin Horton. “We’re excited about them going to the playoffs.”

The Saints’ first playoff appearance come eight years after the the team’s first football season and just one year after a winless season.

“They weren’t very good last year, and now they’re in the playoffs,” explained Zachary Terry, a member of the university’s men’s lacrosse team. “That’s kind of extraordinary.”

“We weren’t expecting it,” assed Currence. “The past four years, we’ve only won four games. Coach Furrey and his staff came in and pretty much changed the complete program.”

The team will not head to Florida alone. They will be joined by the univerisity’s cheer and dance team, who will travel to the game thanks to donations from the community.

“It’s really rare to have a spirit program go so far to cheer on their football team,” explained Currence. “it just speaks volumes for Limestone and how they love their athletes and students.”

Win or lose, the Limestone community said they are proud of all their team has accomplished.

“Go saints!” said Dravon Drummond, a member of the university’s men’s volleyball team.

The game begins at 1:05 p.m. CST on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Southern Conference announces honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference Sports Media Association has selected its annual all-conference teams and specialty awards for the 2022 season. Samford quarterback Michael Hiers was named the Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year, while Chattanooga defensive lineman Jay Person was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Western Carolina running back […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Furman’s Bothwell earns SoCon honor

Greenville, S.C. – Furman’s Mike Bothwell has been named Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday afternoon by the league office. Bothwell earned all-tournament honors this past weekend at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., after leading Furman to a 1-2 record that included a 79-60 victory over […]
GREENVILLE, SC
laurenscountysports.com

LA basketball teams fall at Spartanburg Day

SPARTANBURG – Laurens Academy’s boys and girls basketball teams were a bit overmatched when they visited Spartanburg Day School on Friday night. The Griffins defeated the boys, 63-35, and the girls, 39-31. Spartanburg Day put three players – Caleb Banks (16), Hugh Converse (13) and James Liollio (10)...
LAURENS, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Mystery In Mexico: Hundreds attend funeral of woman who died in Cabo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico. Uncertainty around the cause of death continues to mount. Services were held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, just north of Uptown, where hundreds of attendees […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy