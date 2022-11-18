Limestone University football players head to first playoff game in team’s history

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — For the first time in the football team’s history, the Limestone University Saints boarded buses to head to the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs. The Saints will take on the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida Saturday.

“I’m really excited to see them go,” said Keasha Currence, the university’s head dance coach. “I know they’re going to make Limestone and the Gaffney community proud.”

The team was surrounded by friends and family as they boarded the bus Thursday, with each player getting a fist bump from one of their professors for support.

“We’re both alumni of Limestone,” said Randy and Robin Horton. “We’re excited about them going to the playoffs.”

The Saints’ first playoff appearance come eight years after the the team’s first football season and just one year after a winless season.

“They weren’t very good last year, and now they’re in the playoffs,” explained Zachary Terry, a member of the university’s men’s lacrosse team. “That’s kind of extraordinary.”

“We weren’t expecting it,” assed Currence. “The past four years, we’ve only won four games. Coach Furrey and his staff came in and pretty much changed the complete program.”

The team will not head to Florida alone. They will be joined by the univerisity’s cheer and dance team, who will travel to the game thanks to donations from the community.

“It’s really rare to have a spirit program go so far to cheer on their football team,” explained Currence. “it just speaks volumes for Limestone and how they love their athletes and students.”

Win or lose, the Limestone community said they are proud of all their team has accomplished.

“Go saints!” said Dravon Drummond, a member of the university’s men’s volleyball team.

The game begins at 1:05 p.m. CST on Saturday.

