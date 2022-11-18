Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari can't wreak havoc for LSU without these 2 defensive tackles
The role of a defensive tackle often is often overlooked within the chaos of a college football game — particularly against running quarterbacks. This season LSU's defense has gone against several mobile QBs, including Auburn’s Robby Ashford, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Arkansas’ Malik Hornsby.
theadvocate.com
Free throws in final minute help Scotlandville hold off Zachary in EBR girls final
The title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish Girls Basketball tournament produced plenty of excitement as the top seeds, no. 1 Zachary and no. 2 Scotlandville squared off Tuesday night at Glen Oaks. Scotlandville rallied from a first half deficit, and then got five free throws in the final...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are all hat, no cattle entering LSU game
It means someone or something that is big on talk but short on substance. It means, in our current context, Texas A&M football and its coach, Jimbo Fisher. Actually, it goes double for the former LSU offensive coordinator since he owns two ranches over in southeast Texas. While the 5-6...
theadvocate.com
Want to know about LHSAA quarterfinal matchups for local teams? We've got you covered
Does 13 really have to be an unlucky number? The 13 Baton Rouge area teams set for the quarterfinals of the LHSAA's football playoffs are proof is not. Here are some basics to know about the games. Division I. KARR VS. CATHOLIC. Select. 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. WHAT TO...
theadvocate.com
Southside hopes to extend 10-game winning streak against perennial power Zachary
ST. MARTINVILLE – Southside High understands it has only been four years that they’ve been playing varsity football. While the Sharks have enjoyed some success during that time, earning postseason berths three of the four seasons, Southside isn’t a household name around the state. And that’s OK...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge defense playing huge role in Cinderella playoff run
Quarterback Kelby Hypolite has grabbed most of the headlines during Breaux Bridge's run to the Division II nonselect quarterfinals. The junior, who accounted for all five of his team's touchdowns in last week's 33-18 win over No. 12 Iota, has made the offense go this season with 1,003 yards passing and 1,283 yards rushing with 21 touchdowns.
theadvocate.com
Surging Westgate prepares for a major challenge in the playoffs. 'Neville is Neville.'
Many thought that Westgate High's Class 4A championship run in 2021 was a one-year deal, a team that caught lightning in a bottle and rode it all the way to the title. "There were many who thought that we were a team that was going to go 3-7, 2-8 maybe get a good team every so often and get to a second round, quarterfinals," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said.
theadvocate.com
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers and thinks House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles...
theadvocate.com
Live Oak moves quickly, hires Central assistant, ex-Mandeville HC as new football coach
Once everything was finalized, one of the first calls Hutch Gonzales made was to one of his best friends. “All right, welcome to LP (Livingston Parish). ... You better get ready,” Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said when he heard the news. Gonzales, who spent last season as...
theadvocate.com
Former LSU Health chancellor lobbied for scholarships for his family, report finds
While he was chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier violated university policy — and perhaps state ethics laws — by lobbying for special scholarships for his grandchildren and pressuring a program director to admit his grandson’s girlfriend, a recent LSU investigation found. Last year,...
theadvocate.com
ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, says it will lay off 89 workers in Lafayette
ASAP said it plans to lay off 89 employees at its downtown Lafayette offices because of a prolonged drop in business. The food delivery service announced the layoffs in a letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission earlier this month. The workers will be permanently let go on January 10.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: It's the family that matters the most
For years I've been using my Thanksgiving column to recognize my family, since I'm so thankful they're kin to me. I love that so many of them are in fields devoted to helping others:. Lady Katherine. My wife of 24 years continues her mission, advocating for people with mental health...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm
Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
theadvocate.com
Rain is on the way to southeast Louisiana. See forecast for Thanksgiving week.
Thanksgiving is forecast to be stormy and wet in southeast Louisiana, but it will be a little warmer, meteorologists say. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some places, with up to 3 inches of rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. Here's the outlook for...
theadvocate.com
Two men, one teenager cited for killing, dumping black bear in West Feliciana, LWF says
Two men and a teenager were cited Monday for illegally shooting a Louisiana black bear in West Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. LDWF agents were investigating the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River when...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road
Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
theadvocate.com
Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker
The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High School's new principal has been named; here's what we know
Julia Williams, who has served as principal at Northside High School for the past eight years will become the new principal at Lafayette High, a spokesperson for Lafayette Parish Schools has confirmed. Williams is an alumnas of LHS. In 2021, she was named the LPSS high school principal of the...
theadvocate.com
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
