Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge defense playing huge role in Cinderella playoff run

Quarterback Kelby Hypolite has grabbed most of the headlines during Breaux Bridge's run to the Division II nonselect quarterfinals. The junior, who accounted for all five of his team's touchdowns in last week's 33-18 win over No. 12 Iota, has made the offense go this season with 1,003 yards passing and 1,283 yards rushing with 21 touchdowns.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Surging Westgate prepares for a major challenge in the playoffs. 'Neville is Neville.'

Many thought that Westgate High's Class 4A championship run in 2021 was a one-year deal, a team that caught lightning in a bottle and rode it all the way to the title. "There were many who thought that we were a team that was going to go 3-7, 2-8 maybe get a good team every so often and get to a second round, quarterfinals," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: It's the family that matters the most

For years I've been using my Thanksgiving column to recognize my family, since I'm so thankful they're kin to me. I love that so many of them are in fields devoted to helping others:. Lady Katherine. My wife of 24 years continues her mission, advocating for people with mental health...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road

Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker

The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
BAKER, LA

