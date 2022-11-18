FBI Director Wray questioned about recent antisemitic threats in New Jersey

The director of the FBI was questioned on Thursday about recent antisemitic threats in New Jersey.

It comes about two weeks after the FBI issued a warning about a “broad threat” made against New Jersey synagogues.

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer asked Director Christopher Wray what is being done to prevent such attacks.

“We are trying to address it through a combination of things. One, on the terrorism side – the domestic terrorism side – through our joint terrorism task forces. Two, on the hate crime side – through our civil rights program. We elevated that to a national threat priority,” Wray said. “We’ve created, third, a domestic terrorism-hate crime fusion cell, which brings together those two programs that I just mentioned – domestic terrorism and hate crimes – to try to be more proactive.”

The director says that the FBI recently used some of these tactics to prevent an intended attack on a synagogue in Colorado.