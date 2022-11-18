'She taught us all something': Charlotte woman who inspired many dies after battle with brain cancer

A Charlotte woman who gained national support in her battle with brain cancer has lost her fight.

Roslyn Singleton and her husband Ray first went viral online in 2020 after posting a video of Ray serenading Roslyn on Instagram.

The song came after Roslyn was diagnosed with another round of brain cancer.

Roslyn, who is a Navy veteran, was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013, but remained positive even during her fourth bout of the disease.

"Even though I have this situation, it doesn't defeat me. It doesn't get me down. It doesn't make me feel like why me. It makes me feel like, thank God it was me. That's how I feel," Roslyn said in a 2020 interview with WSOC

Wednesday morning Ray Singleton shared a photo of Roslyn on Instagram with caption:

Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be.

This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult! She taught us all SOMETHING...She's where we're all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT!

She will LIVE FOREVER!!