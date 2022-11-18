Read full article on original website
What we know about the Chesapeake Walmart shooting that left seven dead
A gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., on Tuesday night, killing six people and injuring at least six others before turning the gun on himself. Authorities are still investigating the attack, which comes just days after a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado and a little more than a week from another deadly shooting at the University of Virginia.
Walmart supervisor opens fire on Virginia co-workers, killing 6 and himself
CHESAPEAKE, Va., Nov 23 (Reuters) - A Walmart supervisor armed with a handgun and several magazines of ammunition opened fire on fellow employees in a Virginia store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself in a break room, witnesses and police said on Wednesday.
