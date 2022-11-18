ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

What we know about the Chesapeake Walmart shooting that left seven dead

A gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., on Tuesday night, killing six people and injuring at least six others before turning the gun on himself. Authorities are still investigating the attack, which comes just days after a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado and a little more than a week from another deadly shooting at the University of Virginia.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

