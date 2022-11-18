Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will survive failure of ‘any giant’ in crypto, Samson Mow says
The collapse of FTX has triggered a notable drop in the price of Bitcoin (BTC), but that in no case means that BTC can be destroyed by failing cryptocurrency firms, according to Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow. The cryptocurrency industry is still seeing the wave of FTX contagion playing out, and...
CoinTelegraph
Block Earner sued over crypto-yield products, CEO calls for clarity
The CEO of fintech firm Block Earner has lashed out over the “lack of clarity” in Australia’s financial licensing regime after his company was sued by the country’s financial services regulator for providing unlicensed crypto-based investment products. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced on...
CoinTelegraph
The nightmare continues for Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX — Law Decoded, Nov. 14-21
As much as we all would want last week to be about something else, it was still all about FTX. The Supreme Court of the Bahamas has approved two provisional liquidators from PricewaterhouseCoopers to oversee the assets of the crypto exchange, which is headquartered in the country. Several days later, The Securities Commission of the Bahamas ordered the transfer of FTX Digital Markets’ digital assets to a digital wallet owned by the commission to protect “the interests of clients and creditors.”
CoinTelegraph
Binance CEO denies report firm met with Abu Dhabi investors for crypto recovery fund
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of crypto exchange Binance, has denied a report claiming he met with investors in Abu Dhabi in an effort to raise cash for the company’s crypto recovery fund. According to a Nov. 22 report from Bloomberg, CZ and others affiliated with Binance discussed...
CoinTelegraph
OKX releases Proof of Reserves page, along with instructions on how to self-audit its reserves
Crypto exchange OKX has released a Proof of Reserves page that allows users to audit its reserves to make sure it is solvent. This comes at a time when crypto exchanges are coming under greater scrutiny after the collapse of FTX. OKX announced the new page in a tweet, as well as on its blog.
CoinTelegraph
Singapore central bank explains why Binance was on its alert list, but FTX wasn’t
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s central bank, released a statement on Nov. 21 to address “some questions and misconceptions that have arisen in the wake of the FTX.com (FTX) debacle.”. The first point MAS wanted to make was that it could not protect local users...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis calls in restructuring expert in its fight to avoid bankruptcy
Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital has reportedly hired a restructuring adviser to explore all possible options that include, but aren’t limited to, a potential bankruptcy. It is understood that the firm has hired investment bank Moelis & Company to explore options, while people familiar with the situation have...
CoinTelegraph
Industry expresses confidence in the NFT space amid the FTX collapse
Even before the FTX collapse, nonfungible token (NFT) collections have already felt the impact of the crypto winter, with trading volumes going down by 98%. With the FTX debacle, the once burgeoning space seems to have been hit with the final nail to its coffin. However, executives within the industry are optimistic about the space’s recovery.
CoinTelegraph
Celsius had ‘insufficient’ accounting and operational controls, says examiner
The independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius’ bankruptcy case has alleged that the company failed to set up “sufficient” accounting and operational controls in its handling of customer funds. In an interim report released on Nov. 19, examiner Shoba Pillay made a number of stark observations in...
CoinTelegraph
FTX Japan plans to resume withdrawals by 2023: Report
Crypto exchange FTX’s subsidiary in Japan, FTX Japan, reportedly plans to resume withdrawals by the end of 2022. According to a Nov. 21 report from Japan-based news outlet NHK, FTX Japan has been making preparations to resume withdrawals. Japan’s Financial Services Agency, or FSA, requested that the exchange suspend business orders on Nov. 10, prior to FTX Group declaring bankruptcy in the United States for more than 130 associated companies, including FTX Japan Holdings, FTX Japan and FTX Japan Services.
CoinTelegraph
Celsius bankruptcy victims get proof-of-claim deadline from US court
The ongoing case of the Celsius bankruptcy continues as the United States Bankruptcy Court in the southern district of New York State approved a new filing deadline. According to an official document, a deadline has been set for those filing any claims against the former digital assets lender. Any person or entity — which covers individuals, partnerships, corporations, joint ventures and trusts — who wishes to do so must submit a proof of claim by Jan. 3, 2023, 5:00 pm EST.
CoinTelegraph
FTX-owned Liquid exchange pauses all trading after withdrawal halt
The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid is halting all trading due to FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Liquid has suspended all trading operations on its platform in line with instructions from FTX Trading, the firm announced on Twitter on Nov. 20. The statement indicates that Liquid exchange paused “all forms of trading” because of the operation of the Chapter 11 process in the Delaware courts.
CoinTelegraph
Data shows traders are slightly bullish even as crypto’s total market cap falls under $800B
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by 5% between Nov. 14 and Nov. 21, reaching a notable $795 billion. However, the overall sentiment is far worse, considering that this valuation is the lowest seen since December 2020. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) dipped a mere 2.8% on the week, but...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried still speaking at events and the community is furious
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has once again attracted the ire of the crypto community — this time over his slated appearance at an upcoming New York City conference on November 30. Vocal members of Crypto Twitter have questioned why the former CEO of the now-bankrupt exchange continues to...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price returns to $16K amid warning over BTC whale selling
Bitcoin (BTC) headed higher into the Nov. 22 Wall Street open after setting another two-year low. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it recrossed the $16,000 mark, having set lows of $15,480 on Bitstamp. Momentum took the pair to $16,189 before consolidating, marking gains of 3.7%...
CoinTelegraph
Boosty Labs develops blockchain projects for industry leaders including Ledger, Near and Storj
New York, NY — Boosty Labs, the world’s biggest blockchain dev shop, continues to create new areas of service and cooperates with top players in the cryptocurrency industry. Boosty Labs is the largest world-class company specializing in outsourcing blockchain technology development, system integration, the automation of technological and...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price levels to watch as traders bet on sub-$14K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) held steady at the Nov. 21 Wall Street open following a weekly close at levels not seen since late 2020. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering above $16,000 after dipping below the level overnight. Sentiment remained on a knife edge as rumors over crypto...
CoinTelegraph
US senators urge Fidelity to reconsider its Bitcoin offerings after FTX blow-up
United States senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Richard Durbin have renewed their calls for Fidelity Investments to reconsider offering a Bitcoin (BTC)-linked 401(k) retirement product. In a letter addressed to Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson on Nov. 21, the three senators said the recent fall of FTX is more...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis denies ‘imminent’ plans to file for bankruptcy
Cryptocurrency lending company Genesis has refuted speculation that it is planning an “imminent” bankruptcy filing should it fail to cover a $1 billion shortfall caused by the fall of crypto exchange FTX. The firm has reportedly faced difficulties raising money for its lending unit and told investors it...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto awakening: Researcher explains ETH exodus from exchanges
Blockchain analytics carried out by a Nansen researcher has highlighted outflows of Ether (ETH) and stablecoins from centralized exchanges in the wake of FTX’s collapse. Nansen research analyst Sandra Leow posted a thread on Twitter unpacking the current state of decentralized finance (DeFi), with a specific focus on the movement of ETH and stablecoins from exchanges.
