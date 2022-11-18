Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes
FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
Family offers $100K reward in cold case murder in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in 2003 said it would pay $100,000 to anyone who could provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his murder. Maryland State Police said Richard Atkins Jr.’s family members […]
Police: Fake lease used by trespassers illegally living in Clinton, Maryland home
CLINTON, Md. — A man accused of moving into a Clinton, Maryland home he didn't own and refusing to leave, claiming he had a lease, is now facing burglary charges. Court documents revealed that that the lease he was touting was fake. The battle began when a Prince George's...
3 arrested in attempted carjacking at Safeway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested three people, including two boys, after they punched and kicked a man as they tried to steal his car Monday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers saw the boys and 18-year-old Kaiyon Denell Porter of Washington, D.C. were looking into vehicles in […]
fox5dc.com
LCPS teaching assistant accused of assaulting student
A teaching assistant at a Loudoun County high school is facing assault charges after multiple altercations with a student. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Aldie, Virginia in front of Lightridge High School.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County teaching assistant accused of assaulting a student twice
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A teaching assistant at a Loudoun County high school is facing assault charges after multiple altercations with a student. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place on Nov. 14. That's when authorities believe a behavioral assistant at Lightridge High School allegedly assaulted a student twice. FOX 5 was told it happened inside a classroom on both occasions.
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
Prosecutors work on plea deal for teens charged with murder in death of 15-year-old killed on porch
WASHINGTON — Prosecutors are currently working on a plea deal after a 13 and 15-year-old were charged with murder in the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Northeast, D.C., WUSA9 learned in a court hearing Tuesday. The violent shooting that left Andre Robertson dead on his great-grandmother's porch has...
fox5dc.com
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
NBC Washington
Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM
A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
fox5dc.com
Man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside DC restaurant
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair. The suspect and the victim were engaged in an altercation inside a restaurant in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW on Monday around 7:53 a.m.
Prince William Police looking for malicious wounding suspect
It was determined that the man was outside the shopping center when an altercation began between two unknown men in the parking lot. At one point, one of the men involved in the fight got a hammer and struck the victim before running away.
fox5dc.com
Surveillance video shows DC liquor store thief stealing bottles
WASHINGTON - A man who broke into a liquor store in Northwest is on the loose and police are asking the community to help find him. D.C. police are searching for the suspect in connection to a robbery that happened last Monday around 4 a.m. along I Street. The suspect reportedly broke into the business, took property, then fled.
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
Baltimore police confirm 24-year-old as 300th homicide
Baltimore police have now confirmed at least 300 homicides,so far this year in the city. BPD is naming a shooting from back in April as being responsible for the 300th person killed.
fox5dc.com
DC police seek person of interest in murder of 18-year-old high school student killed in hotel room
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released images they say show a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old high school student who was shot and killed inside a hotel room over the weekend. Officers say Akira Wilson died Saturday night after she was shot inside a room at the...
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Police In Prince George's County Seek Killer After Missing Teen Girl's Skeletal Remains Located
Police in Maryland are attempting to identify the killer of a teen girl whose skeletal remains were found after she was reported missing earlier this year in Prince George’s County. Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22 on her way to...
fox5dc.com
Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says
WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
Comments / 1