ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
fox5dc.com

Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes

FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County teaching assistant accused of assaulting a student twice

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A teaching assistant at a Loudoun County high school is facing assault charges after multiple altercations with a student. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place on Nov. 14. That's when authorities believe a behavioral assistant at Lightridge High School allegedly assaulted a student twice. FOX 5 was told it happened inside a classroom on both occasions.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM

A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Surveillance video shows DC liquor store thief stealing bottles

WASHINGTON - A man who broke into a liquor store in Northwest is on the loose and police are asking the community to help find him. D.C. police are searching for the suspect in connection to a robbery that happened last Monday around 4 a.m. along I Street. The suspect reportedly broke into the business, took property, then fled.
WASHINGTON, DC
abc27.com

Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WUSA9

Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says

WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy