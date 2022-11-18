ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WECT

Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!  Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.  One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.  “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
luminanews.com

NC Holiday Flotilla at WB Nov 26

Wrightsville Beach, NC – Put it on your calendar and plan an entire day around it. The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is Saturday, November 26. The popular boat parade begins at 6 p.m. with watercraft staging north of the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge.. According to this year’s parade route map, the holiday-themed vessels will traverse their normal route along the Intracoastal Waterway, Motts Channel, and Banks Channel before ending near Masonboro Inlet.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
luminanews.com

Sky the Surf Girl

Wrightsville Beach, NC – You can find one of the top junior surfers in the country in the water at Wrightsville Beach most every day. Skylar Steinmetz, who lives on a farm with her family in Rocky Point, is in the water twice a day, usually on the south end near Access 39. When she’s in the water she’s training to compete but she never forgets to have fun.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland’s first brewery now serves spirits, brews and cider

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Leland’s first brewery is now serving spirits. Brunswick Beer and Cider received their ABC permit about a week ago, after only serving food for nearly a month after the brewery opened for business. The new brewpub is an expansion of Wrightsville Beach Brewery. The...
LELAND, NC
WECT

NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety precautions during the Thanksgiving holiday, emphasizing the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. According to the announcement, recommended safety measures include:. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine,. Receiving an updated booster,. Self-testing...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover High School reopens Brogden Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – It’s back. The building where New Hanover Wildcat’s state championship banners hang has officially been reopened. The reopening meant a lot to Wildcats of the past and present. I remember being here as a kid and it used to be packed for the...
WILMINGTON, NC
islandfreepress.org

Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night

Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
SURF CITY, NC
WNCT

Truist grants $100,000 to economic development in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development Partnership, Inc. was granted a total of $125,000 this week. Truist Foundation provided $100,000, which is meant to support racial and ethnic diversity in small businesses, women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Jacksonville and Onslow County. That donation was made on Nov. 16 and represents the first made […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet of commercial space that will be geared toward residents and visiting patrons. Trails will be installed to further integrate the pedestrian pathways in southern downtown, and a dock along the Cape Fear River will allow the community full access to the water,” states CFD in the announcement dated Nov. 18.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to about 4-6 years in prison on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for the armed robbery of a McDonald’s in 2015. Leroy Sheldon Johnson, 38, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in November 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
WILMINGTON, NC

