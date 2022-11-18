Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Christmas parade and other holiday events taking place in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The community is invited to a variety of events taking place in Bladen County during the holiday season. Registration is open until Tuesday, Nov. 22 for the Christmas Parade. The parade itself will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Elizabethtown Town Hall.
WECT
Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers! Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks. One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday. “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers in Wilmington hand pack more than 55,000 meals ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers showed up for a food packaging event over the weekend in Wilmington. Two-hundred-sixty-one boxes, containing 56,000 meals will be headed to Haiti in the next few days. Hope Changes Everything Founder Renee Hunter with Masonboro Baptist Church started the program to give...
whqr.org
"Waterproof" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series
Waterproof is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Johnny Griffin who served as the Location Manager for the film. Griffin was in charge...
luminanews.com
NC Holiday Flotilla at WB Nov 26
Wrightsville Beach, NC – Put it on your calendar and plan an entire day around it. The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is Saturday, November 26. The popular boat parade begins at 6 p.m. with watercraft staging north of the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge.. According to this year’s parade route map, the holiday-themed vessels will traverse their normal route along the Intracoastal Waterway, Motts Channel, and Banks Channel before ending near Masonboro Inlet.
luminanews.com
Sky the Surf Girl
Wrightsville Beach, NC – You can find one of the top junior surfers in the country in the water at Wrightsville Beach most every day. Skylar Steinmetz, who lives on a farm with her family in Rocky Point, is in the water twice a day, usually on the south end near Access 39. When she’s in the water she’s training to compete but she never forgets to have fun.
foxwilmington.com
First-look trailer released for sequel to award-winning film “Wilmington on Fire”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first trailer for the sequel to his award-winning 2015 documentary Wilmington on Fire, and has set a tentative release date for Wilmington on Fire II of November 10, 2023. “That date is very significant because it will mark the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland’s first brewery now serves spirits, brews and cider
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Leland’s first brewery is now serving spirits. Brunswick Beer and Cider received their ABC permit about a week ago, after only serving food for nearly a month after the brewery opened for business. The new brewpub is an expansion of Wrightsville Beach Brewery. The...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit. WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2. To...
WECT
NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety precautions during the Thanksgiving holiday, emphasizing the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. According to the announcement, recommended safety measures include:. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine,. Receiving an updated booster,. Self-testing...
WECT
nCino expands headquarters with new 90,000-square-foot modern building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the most successful financial technology companies in the world and it’s headquartered in Wilmington. On Thursday, Nov. 17, nCino opened the doors to its newest building on the campus in Mayfaire. The design includes a modern style, a coastal vibe, and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover High School reopens Brogden Hall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – It’s back. The building where New Hanover Wildcat’s state championship banners hang has officially been reopened. The reopening meant a lot to Wildcats of the past and present. I remember being here as a kid and it used to be packed for the...
islandfreepress.org
Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night
Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
Truist grants $100,000 to economic development in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development Partnership, Inc. was granted a total of $125,000 this week. Truist Foundation provided $100,000, which is meant to support racial and ethnic diversity in small businesses, women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Jacksonville and Onslow County. That donation was made on Nov. 16 and represents the first made […]
WECT
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet of commercial space that will be geared toward residents and visiting patrons. Trails will be installed to further integrate the pedestrian pathways in southern downtown, and a dock along the Cape Fear River will allow the community full access to the water,” states CFD in the announcement dated Nov. 18.
WITN
Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to about 4-6 years in prison on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for the armed robbery of a McDonald’s in 2015. Leroy Sheldon Johnson, 38, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in November 2021.
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: ENC homeowners left with solar energy regrets
HUBERT, Onslow County — An Eastern North Carolina man who invested in a solar power system for his home is speaking out, accusing the company that installed it, of misleading him and hundreds of other customers. A NewsChannel 12 investigation has learned that company, North Carolina based Power Home...
WECT
Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
