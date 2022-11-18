CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks as the Cavaliers completed a 4-0 homestand. Cleveland owns the third-best record in the NBA at 12-6. Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and six rebounds, and Jerami Grant scored 21 points for the Trail Blazers, who have lost four straight. Anfernee Simons scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and had six assists. Portland guard Damian Lillard missed his second game in a row with a right lower leg strain. The six-time All-Star will be evaluated at the end of the month after suffering his second calf injury of the season, sidelining him for six games thus far.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 MINUTES AGO