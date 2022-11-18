ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

NBC12

Witness: Walmart employee opened fire in break room; 6 dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people died in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in a handful of days. The gunman, who apparently killed himself, was dead...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Va. Walmart shooting: Live updates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As new information about the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake unfolds, you can watch live updates in the video player above. During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police say they received a 911 call shortly for reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
New Modern Masterpiece in Richmond, VA Never Ever Seen Before Hits Market for $3.75M

The Estate in Richmond is a luxurious home boasting exceptional architectural design with fine quality craftsmanship and stunning light filled interiors now available for sale. This home located at 113 Libbie Ave, Richmond, Virginia; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 4,957 square feet of living spaces. Call Pam Diemer (804-241-3347) – Long & Foster REALTORS for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
2 people killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Powhatan County Tuesday morning. Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road shortly after 8 a.m. A pickup truck and sedan collided at the intersection,...
POWHATAN COUNTY, VA

