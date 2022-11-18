Read full article on original website
Three years after a Richmond Fire lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving, her family is still looking for answers
Three years ago, a Richmond Fire Lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving Day. Today, the case still has not been solved and her family and community are looking for answers.
WSET
Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff following Chesapeake Walmart shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Thanksgiving eve, the Governor of Virginia issued a flag order following the tragic shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake. Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered both the U.S. flag and the Commonwealth of Virginia flag to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia.
NBC12
Witness: Walmart employee opened fire in break room; 6 dead
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people died in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in a handful of days. The gunman, who apparently killed himself, was dead...
Henrico Police looking for Short Pump robbery suspects
The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspects of a robbery that took place in the Short Pump area.
NBC12
Va. lawmakers react to Chesapeake Walmart shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State and local leaders are speaking out following the deadly shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night.
NBC12
Va. Walmart shooting: Live updates
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As new information about the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake unfolds, you can watch live updates in the video player above. During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police say they received a 911 call shortly for reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m.
Community vigil held in honor of mother, children shot to death in their Chesterfield home
A community came together on Monday night for a vigil honoring a Chesterfield mother and her children who were killed in a shooting last week.
NBC12
Richmond’s Pulse has been a surprise success; Other cities and states are taking notice
Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to become one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as Ohio, Maryland, and Florida are taking notice as they consider jumping on board with similar systems in other densely populated areas.
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
WHSV
‘Just heartbroken’: City identifies victims in deadly Va. Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - New details have emerged after a shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart left six people dead and several others injured just two days before Thanksgiving. During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police say they received a 911 call shortly for reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m.
‘He loved cars’: Family to honor Henrico murder victim with ride out
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Henrico County man who was shot and killed at a motel are hoping whoever knows about his murder will speak up. Ronnie Sneed, 38, was shot to death on Williamsburg Road early Tuesday morning. Family members said he was found dead near a stairwell outside of […]
Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News' previous reporting.
NBC12
2 people killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Powhatan County Tuesday morning. Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road shortly after 8 a.m. A pickup truck and sedan collided at the intersection,...
Water rescue conducted near Varina-Enon Bridge
Virginia State Police is at the scene of a water rescue on the James River near the Varina-Enon Bridge in eastern Chesterfield County.
A.P. Hill descendants object decision to move statue to Black History Museum
Richmond had planned to donate the A.P Hill statue to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, but now, four collateral descendants of Hill want ownership of the statue, and Hill's remains below.
Two killed in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash on Anderson Highway (Route 60) near Judes Ferry Road has closed all westbound lanes.
Runaway trailer causes 8-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover
A multi-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near the Creighton Road exits early Tuesday morning.
Record high: Fentanyl blamed for majority of overdose deaths in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 7, 2022. Fentanyl contributed to a staggering 76% of overdose deaths in 2021 in Virginia. And in 2022, the Opioid Crisis still has a firm grasp on the Commonwealth and the Hampton Roads region. Drug overdoses...
