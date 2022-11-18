ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hart’s athletic programs turning the corner as foundations are being built

Hart athletic director Tim Hertzler is beginning to see the Pirate sports programs turn the corner. In the past, the losses far outnumbered the victories, but that’s beginning to change. “We’re excited seeing some of the success in the wins and losses column,” Hertzler said. “As far as our...
HART, MI
For Muskegon’s Keith Guy, it’s been quite a week

But, it’s a good dilemma that any athletic director would welcome. For starters, the Big Reds’ football team will be playing for a Division 3 state championship in football. That game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit. Then there’s the Big Reds basketball team, which...
MUSKEGON, MI
Big Red Anthony Sydnor signs to play hoops for Ferris State

Muskegon senior Anthony Sydnor will continue his basketball career at Ferris State University next fall. Sydnor signed his national letter of intent to play for Bulldogs on Monday afternoon in a ceremony at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium at Muskegon High School. Last season, Sydnor was instrumental in leading Muskegon to a 20-3...
MUSKEGON, MI
Wrestling Helps Young Big Reds Come of Age

Conventional wisdom holds that it takes a whole host of seniors – especially at critical positions like quarterback, running back, defensive line and linebacker – to make a long run in the high school football playoffs. Muskegon proved this fall that conventional wisdom is often, well, not very...
MUSKEGON, MI
Ford Field is not a haunted house

McKamey Manor in Tennessee is considered the scariest haunted house in the country, featuring intense audio and lighting, close contact with creatures and graphic scenes of horror. Just to go through it, guest must sign a 40-page waiver, watch a two-hour video, pass a physical and create a safe word.
MUSKEGON, MI

