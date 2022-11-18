Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
No One Hurt After Green Line Train Collides With Car Near BU Bridge
The MBTA says service has resumed on part of the Green Line's B Branch after an accident near the Boston University Bridge. No one was hurt when a Green Line train collided with a Maserati. Service was suspended between Packard's Corner and Kenmore station, the transit agency said, during the...
Happy ‘Tanks-Giving': Score a Free Tank of Gas in Norwood Wednesday
It's perfect timing if you're about to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The "Tanks-Giving" free gas event kicked off at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Rojo Irving Gas Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, giving drivers the chance to fill up their tanks free of charge. The event is backed by Ernie...
‘Tragic Loss': DA, Town, Retailers Respond to Fatal Crash at Hingham Apple Store
An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others. Police are continuing to investigate, but haven't said what they believe caused the deadly wreck. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New...
Here Are the Latest Developments in the Apple Store Crash
When an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, a shocking ordeal began, resulting in a man being killed, a driver getting arrested and nearly 20 people ending up hurt. In the two days following the crash, more details have surfaced about what happened,...
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site
A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said. According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite. Pictures from the scene showed...
Suspect Sought by Boston Police in Theater District Assault Case
A man is being sought by police in Boston after allegedly punching another man in the face earlier this month, causing him to fall and hit his head. The victim needed emergency brain surgery, according to the Boston Police Department. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5,...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Related Shootings in New Hampshire
One man is dead and another injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Officials said one man was killed in a shooting in the town of Lyndeborough, New Hampshire. A second man was also shot, but survived, in Brookline. Investigators believe the incidents are related.
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old
UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
Worcester Man, 31, Killed in Crash on I-495 in Bolton
A Worcester, Massachusetts, man was killed Monday when his car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Bolton, state police announced. Around 10:35 a.m. Monday, the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of her car in the area of the 69.6 mile marker on I-495, state police said. For reasons still under investigation, the Camry cut across lanes of traffic, hitting a Lexus NX200. Both cars swerved off into the median, where they each rolled over.
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
A Day After Deadly Apple Store Crash, Witnesses, Doctors Reflect on Tragedy
More than a dozen people were hurt when an SUV careened through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday, and many face a long road to recovery, medical officials said Tuesday. One victim did not survive. Friends remember Kevin Bradley, 65, as a family man who would do anything...
Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found Dead on NH Mountain
A hiker who went missing in New Hampshire last weekend was found dead on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. The Boston Globe said she was attempting to finish hiking all 48 of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire before her 20th birthday this week.
Judge Sets $100K Bail for Driver Involved in Apple Store Crash
A $100,000 cash bail has been set for the driver being charged in the deadly crash Monday at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts. Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night and appeared in Hingham District Court for an arraignment Tuesday, after being held overnight in the Plymouth County House of Correction.
Rainy Sunday Storm Could Cause Airport Delays, Snow at Higher Elevations in Northern New England
We're mostly in the clear for the Thanksgiving holiday, but a potent area of low pressure brings rain and wind to Boston and New England on Sunday. Rain arrives midday Sunday, with some heavier showers possible by early evening. It should be very mild as the storm tracks well up into Canada. High temperatures could touch upon 60 in Southern New England, with mild 40s in the mountains.
21-Year-Old Wanted in Lowell Deadly Shooting Considered Armed and Dangerous
Authorities have identified the man they believe pulled the trigger during a shooting last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, that left a 26-year-old dead. Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey, in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner.
‘Tis the Season for Package Thefts, Cambridge Police Warn
With the holiday shopping season about to hit full swing, Cambridge police are reminding residents to protect themselves against potential package thieves. Police said they expect package thefts to increase in the coming weeks, and noted that the lower half of their city has seen the most of these types of crimes, with 34 reported in The Port neighborhood through October 2022. Cambridgeport was next with 30, and mid-Cambridge with 24.
Trainer Who Worked With NBA Stars Facing Rape Charge Appears in Rhode Island Court, Waives Extradition
A man who has apparently trained various Celtics players and some NBA All-Stars appeared in court Monday on a fugitive from justice charge. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich. He was wanted on a warrant out of Boston Municipal Court for charges of rape and drugging for intercourse.
