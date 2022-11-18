ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Grey's Transformation into Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Jennifer Grey is reaching new heights in her latest TV transformation. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial late Christian diet guru and megachurch leader Gwen Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime film, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, which debuts in early 2023. And Jennifer teased her new role on Instagram, sharing a monitor photo of herself with Gwen's infamous sky-high hair.
Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown

Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Is All Grown Up While Celebrating 14th Birthday

Watch: Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!. Ashlee Simpson Ross is sending L.O.V.E. to Bronx Wentz. Ashlee shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son Bronx—who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz—in honor of his turning 14. The "Pieces of Me" singer posted a black and white photo of herself in a sweater and furry hat posing with the teen, who dons a simple white hoodie.
Find Out Who Won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars

Watch: Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS. The D'Amelios can use the Mirrorball trophy as a Thanksgiving centerpiece. Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas took home the season 31 Dancing With the Stars title on a very emotional night inside the ballroom Nov. 21, as some DWTS veterans also took their final bows.
Jude Law cuts a smart figure in grey trousers and a black shirt as he poses with Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon at The Banshees of Inisherin screening

Jude Law cut a smart figure as he posed with Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon while hosting a screening of The Banshees of Inisherin at CAA in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The actor, 49, looked suave in grey trousers and a buttoned-up black shirt as he hosted the star-studded event and interviewed Colin, 46, and Kerry, 39, on-stage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Tease "Extra Goodies" in Store for 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watch: What to Expect From 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. There's a lot to be thankful for about this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb return to host NBC's telecast of the 96th annual holiday parade on Nov. 24, and the Today co-anchors gave viewers a taste of what's in store for the Turkey Day festivities exclusively on the Nov. 23 episode of E! News.
Taylor Swift Makes Glamorous Surprise Appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards

Watch: Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs. Taylor Swift knows how to make the whole place shimmer!. The superstar wowed in a glimmering gold halter jumpsuit at the 2022 American Music Awards, making a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While the "Bejeweled" singer was nominated in several categories for the Nov. 20 event, she didn't hint at her attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
