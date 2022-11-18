Read full article on original website
Shakira Shares Rare Selfie With Her and Gerard Piqué’s Son Milan
Shakira and her son Milan are celebrating. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer celebrated her 9-year-old son's recent athletic achievement with a sweet social media shoutout, sharing a selfie of herself...
Jennifer Grey's Transformation into Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin Will Have You Doing a Double Take
Jennifer Grey is reaching new heights in her latest TV transformation. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial late Christian diet guru and megachurch leader Gwen Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime film, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, which debuts in early 2023. And Jennifer teased her new role on Instagram, sharing a monitor photo of herself with Gwen's infamous sky-high hair.
Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet
Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham...
You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s Red Carpet Look at 2022 American Music Awards
Watch: Carrie Underwood's Hate My Heart Music Video BTS (EXCLUSIVE) This all-American girl stole the show during the American Music Awards red carpet. Carrie Underwood rocked a full-length Tony Ward dress complete with mutil-colored shimmering detail for the Nov. 20 event. Carrie is also set to perform her hit song...
Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Comment About Travis Scott Not Knowing Her Dogs’ Names
Watch: See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's ANGELIC Halloween Family Pic. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is finding humor in a fan's comment on her most recent TikTok that poked fun at an interview she did with Travis Scott in 2018 where he couldn't name all of her dogs. In the...
Andy Cohen Jokes That He Is "Outnumbered" By Kids Benjamin and Lucy
For Andy Cohen, two is the magic number when it comes to kids. "I am outnumbered," the Bravo host—who welcomed his 3-year-old son Benjamin and almost 7-month-old daughter Lucy via...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Mom Blythe Danner Shares Battle With Same Cancer That Killed Husband Bruce
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow's Mom Shares Battle With Oral Cancer. Blythe Danner is opening up about her health. The Meet the Parents alum shared that she is currently in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer. Her husband, Bruce Paltrow—with whom she welcomed daughter Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and son Jake Paltrow, 47—died of oral cancer at the age of 58 in 2002.
Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Is All Grown Up While Celebrating 14th Birthday
Watch: Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!. Ashlee Simpson Ross is sending L.O.V.E. to Bronx Wentz. Ashlee shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son Bronx—who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz—in honor of his turning 14. The "Pieces of Me" singer posted a black and white photo of herself in a sweater and furry hat posing with the teen, who dons a simple white hoodie.
Find Out Who Won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS. The D'Amelios can use the Mirrorball trophy as a Thanksgiving centerpiece. Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas took home the season 31 Dancing With the Stars title on a very emotional night inside the ballroom Nov. 21, as some DWTS veterans also took their final bows.
Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Kourtney Kardashian & Landon Barker Want to Do Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS. Charli D'Amelio is already sounding off on Dancing With the Stars season 32. The TikTok star, who won season 31 during Nov. 21's finale alongside partner Mark Ballas, is revealing whether boyfriend Landon Barker or his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian about the possibility of joining the franchise themselves.
See Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Luna and Miles Visit Dad John Legend on The Voice
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. We're turning our chairs around for this photo. Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her husband and The Voice coach John Legend on the set of the singing competition alongside their daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. In...
Jude Law cuts a smart figure in grey trousers and a black shirt as he poses with Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon at The Banshees of Inisherin screening
Jude Law cut a smart figure as he posed with Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon while hosting a screening of The Banshees of Inisherin at CAA in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The actor, 49, looked suave in grey trousers and a buttoned-up black shirt as he hosted the star-studded event and interviewed Colin, 46, and Kerry, 39, on-stage.
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Tease "Extra Goodies" in Store for 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade
Watch: What to Expect From 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. There's a lot to be thankful for about this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb return to host NBC's telecast of the 96th annual holiday parade on Nov. 24, and the Today co-anchors gave viewers a taste of what's in store for the Turkey Day festivities exclusively on the Nov. 23 episode of E! News.
Zach Shallcross Strips Down in Chaotic Bachelor Trailer
The trailer for the upcoming season of The Bachelor starts with Zach Shallcross in the shower—and somehow only gets more scandalous from there. Zach, who was a contestant on Rachel Recchia and...
Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko Introduces Drag Alter Ego In Final Dance With Shangela
Watch: Who Does Jessie James Decker Think Will Win DWTS?. Step aside, Gleb Savchenko. It's time to meet Natasha. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who has been dancing with Shangela throughout season 31, debuted his drag alter ego during Nov. 21's finale in honor of the duo's last performance.
Olivia Culpo Breaks Down in Tears When Discussing Her Baby Plans With Christian McCaffrey
Watch: The Culpo Sisters Exclusive Sneak Peek: Olivia Culpo on Future Baby Plans. Olivia Culpo is hoping to experience the joys of motherhood. During the Nov. 21 episode of The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old model shared new insight into her fertility journey that she fears may be complicated because of her health conditions.
Taylor Swift Makes Glamorous Surprise Appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards
Watch: Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs. Taylor Swift knows how to make the whole place shimmer!. The superstar wowed in a glimmering gold halter jumpsuit at the 2022 American Music Awards, making a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While the "Bejeweled" singer was nominated in several categories for the Nov. 20 event, she didn't hint at her attendance.
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Leaving Same NYC Restaurant
Once upon a time in New York City... Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio continued to fuel romance rumors as they were spotted leaving the same Manhattan restaurant in the late hours of Nov. 18. The...
