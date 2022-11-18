Two teens used first aid to respond to accident involving motorcyclist in Benson

Two students from Benson High School stopped at the scene of a motorcycle accident to provide first aid to the injured driver.

The motorcyclist was hit by a car turning left into the local Walmart. The accident happened within seconds, but Dracelynn and Brooke’s instincts to help the injured man were instant. They said once they were by his side, they never thought about leaving.

Dracelynn Harris and Brooke Elise have been by each other’s side since fourth grade.

The girls had just got out of school and were enjoying a regular trip to Walmart. Then as they were leaving, the accident happened right in front of them.

“Right then and there I go straight to his aid. And she called 9-11,” said Dracelynn. She checked his heart rate and they both did everything they could to keep him calm.

“We could see his injuries, it was pretty hard to look at, but he was okay. He was trying to get up, he’s like ‘No, I’m okay I just need to get up,’ but I was like ‘help is on the way.’ We could hear the sirens coming by that point,” said Brooke.

They didn’t know the next day they would be considered heroes at their school.

“I was so super proud of my students. It takes guts and courage and a big heart, as I’ve been telling them, to actually jump into action and do what they did,” said Aritza Mendez, the Medical Professions teacher at Benson High School.

Aritza Mendez taught the girls everything they know in her class. They said that’s what gave them the confidence to react the way they did.

“Even if you don’t go in the medical field, you could be going to Walmart, or leaving Walmart, and right in front of you it can happen and you’re not going to know what to do, but if you have the opportunity to take a class, emergencies happen all the time,” said Brooke.

Dracelynn and Brooke were thanked by the motorcyclist’s daughter for the courageous action they took here earlier this week. The girls are unaware of his current condition, but they’re hoping he’s okay.

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9

