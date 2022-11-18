Two teens charged in death of disabled man

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says two teenagers were charged in the death of a disabled man who was assaulted.

After 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2022, officers were called to E. Fairmount St. near N. Alvernon Way in response to an assault.

Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man who suffered from blunt force trauma and was later transported to the Banner University Medical Center, according to TPD.

Witnesses say the man was approached by a group of four teenagers armed with a baseball bat and BB gun, then assaulted and chased on foot by two of the teens.

Detectives were given a description of the group, then were able to find the 17-year-old, 13-year-old and two 15-year-olds.

However, two of the teens were only present during the incident and did not directly assault the man.

After further investigations, the 13 and 17-year-olds were charged with 1st Degree Murder.

The victim was receiving treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 14. 37-year-old Rabi Magar was pronounced deceased and next of kin was notified.

Detectives were told by family that Magar was developmentally disabled and virtually non-verbal.

----

