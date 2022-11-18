ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teens charged in death of disabled man

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says two teenagers were charged in the death of a disabled man who was assaulted.

After 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2022, officers were called to E. Fairmount St. near N. Alvernon Way in response to an assault.

Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man who suffered from blunt force trauma and was later transported to the Banner University Medical Center, according to TPD.

Witnesses say the man was approached by a group of four teenagers armed with a baseball bat and BB gun, then assaulted and chased on foot by two of the teens.

Detectives were given a description of the group, then were able to find the 17-year-old, 13-year-old and two 15-year-olds.

However, two of the teens were only present during the incident and did not directly assault the man.

After further investigations, the 13 and 17-year-olds were charged with 1st Degree Murder.

The victim was receiving treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 14. 37-year-old Rabi Magar was pronounced deceased and next of kin was notified.

Detectives were told by family that Magar was developmentally disabled and virtually non-verbal.

Anna Hart Castellanos
5d ago

I give my condolences to his family. There is no excuse for people this age to be like this. No one took the time to teach them tolerance , love for living people and happiness. what a set of losers.

J Lo Baido
5d ago

RIP and deepest condolences. Now, let's talk about the teens. This is unacceptable in many ways.I am sure you both will process through the court as an adult and should be. My question is, should the parents of the teens also have some sort of responsibility? I know parents are with their kids 24/7 BUT it is the parents responsibility to teach their children between right and wrong on many different levels. Somewhere, somehow, these two didn't get the lesson.

Roberto
5d ago

Life in Romeros Tucson is growing ever cheaper by the day. Thanks to the Barrio Brothers reaching out to our dis@bled members of our ever threatened communities. Now with thousands of Romeros future voters, those newly arrived from their Illegal Invasion of the US, they will complete the destruction of America. The next sound that you hear will be that of the New Banana Republic of the former @merica! Put your hands together for our new leaders, the The Mexican Drug Cartels!

