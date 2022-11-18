ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#RIPTwitter: Chaos, Confusion and Gallows Humor Hits Twitter as More Staff Exit

By Abid Rahman
 6 days ago
The end is nigh?

The drama surrounding Elon Musk ’s chaotic reign of Twitter kicked up a notch Thursday night, as reports filtered out of an exodus of key staff at the company leading to genuine fears over the future viability of the platform.

After his takeover of Twitter, Musk fired over half of the company’s 7,500-person workforce. Further dismissals have occurred since the Tesla chief argued with staff on Twitter, and others bailed on the company voluntarily, put off by Musk’s management style. And Thursday, more key employees exited the company ahead of Musk’s “extremely hardcore” cultural reset of the company.

The Verge reported that hundreds of Twitter employees resigned Thursday before a deadline of 5 p.m. ET. The billionaire had sent remaining staff an ultimatum to get on board with “Twitter 2.0,” which would see employees work longer hours. Staff were required to respond “yes” on a Google form if they were in or out. Seemingly, plenty of system critical staff preferred to be out. Among a number of crucial engineers leaving, The Verge reported, the team that maintains Twitter’s core system libraries left the company Thursday.

In a thread, Fortune tech reporter Kylie Robison estimated that if the reports are true and 75 percent of the remaining staff left Twitter on Thursday, then the total head count would be down 88 percent since Musk took over the company. Robison tweeted that the 25 percent who were staying on at Twitter were likely on work visas and thus would find it harder to get new employment.

The grim news around Twitter has rather unusually played out in real time on the platform, and Thursday, many of the top trending terms in the U.S. were related to the supposed demise of the site. #RIPTwitter, #GoodbyeTwitter and many similar hashtags were trending, with users engaging in gallows humor and fond remembrances as they anticipated the lights going out.

Below is some of the viral reaction to news of the Twitter exodus Thursday.

Comments / 1

Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
