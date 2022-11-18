ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

FMB's Time Square the host of music night to help relax, refresh, and re-new

By Calvin Lewis
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwaJA_0jFBCfN500

The process to rebuild won’t be letting up anytime soon and that means people need a moment to heal and savor the moment.

Live music is back at Times Square to help relax, refresh, and re-new. An area that used to be home to restaurants, businesses, people’s livelihoods. All of that washed away by Hurricane Ian a little more than a month ago.

And yet just a few yards away a couple of tunes are being shared.

"Music is therapy, you know? We have a song we sing and music is therapy.”

It’s a sound that hasn’t been heard on the FMB shore for a while- the sound of music.

“We’re helping people," said Al Candelaria, one of tonight's musicians. "We can see them smiling. It’s not the best situation but it is what it is and we’re just making the best of it.”

This musical trio making the best by providing some most welcome entertainment. Coordinated by the State Emergency Response Team.

“When they asked if we could come down and bring some music, that was my invitation," said Mary Dahl, who lives on Fort Myers Beach. "It’s not as hard as I thought it was going to be but it’s still heart wrenching.”

Heart wrenching as the recovery process unfolds right before their eyes.

“The frustration, the fears, the upset, the panic- we can settle that when we’re together,” said Amie Leigh, Clinical Director of the State Emergency Response Team.

Coming together to find some relief after Leigh says they noticed people gathering to the spot around sunset.

“I wanted to create a space that everyone would kind of gather together a little bit and feel like themselves again.”

Feeling like themselves even if their surroundings may have changed.

"The thing they find sacred, the sunset on this beach, might look different because of this kind of scenery but it doesn’t have to feel different," said Leigh. "It can feel like I’m still home, these are still my people, this is still my place and that we’ll come together. We’ll heal together.”

The State Emergency Response Team tells me they will be staying here thru November 27. Helping those on Fort Myers Beach in one of the many months ahead when people just need a moment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples

A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will host its Christmas Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Downtown Venice Holiday Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Pre-parade entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m. The City of Venice prohibits the throwing of candy and trinkets in order...
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding 

Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28. 
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Shuttered Lemon Tree Inn to be redeveloped in Naples

Q: Is Lemon Tree Inn going to reopen after the hurricane? Wasn’t it going to be demolished years ago? — K.P., Naples   . A: Even without Hurricane Ian’s devastation, the days were numbered for the more than 70-year-old Lemon Tree Inn. The upcoming season would have been the inn’s last as the property is destined to be sold and replaced with a mixed-use redevelopment project.  
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan

Many of you closely follow what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers Beach...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery

Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy