Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
Related
WPFO
110th Annual Turkey Day game closes out the football season for Portland, Deering
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The high school football season will officially come to an end Thursday morning at Fitzpatrick Stadium when Portland and Deering kick off the 110th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl. The Bulldogs are coming off one of their best seasons in years, advancing all the way to the Class...
WPFO
Portland, Deering prepare for Turkey Bowl
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl between Portland and Deering will kick off Thursday at 10 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Portland is coming off a terrific season that ended Saturday with a tough loss to Skowhegan in the Class B state finals. The Rams have a very...
WPFO
Leavitt High School gets national recognition for being school of inclusion
TURNER (WGME) -- Leavitt High School in Turner will be getting national recognition on Monday for their efforts to be a school of inclusion. Staff from Special Olympics Maine will present the school with their banner of recognition on behalf of ESPN and the National Unified Champion Schools program. Leavitt...
WPFO
Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
WPFO
Portland pauses plan for 2-day concert in Payson Park
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland is pushing pause on a plan for a two-day concert at Payson Park, following concerns from both neighbors and city councilors. Portland residents have feelings of both excitement and worry about the proposed festival. "It's a public park, and we feel that it's wrong for...
WPFO
Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
WPFO
'They are idiots:' Family upset Biddeford removed crossing signal where teen was hit
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Biddeford teen who suffered numerous injuries after being hit by a car in a crosswalk is questioning why the crossing signal to keep pedestrians safe was removed. Police say the hit-and-run driver was heading down a curve on Main Street in Biddeford, heading...
WPFO
Plan to build village of tiny homes in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo. Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes. City leaders say while the funding is...
WPFO
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
WPFO
Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays
PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. Gordon Contracting, the company behind the construction, released a statement Wednesday about the delays. “Gordon Contracting continues to follow the guidelines as outlined in our contract with the city. This...
WPFO
Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
WPFO
2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
WPFO
Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
WPFO
Two rescued from Biddeford fire
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
WPFO
Lewiston Christmas tree had roots up north
LEWISTON (WGME)— After a long search, the city of Lewiston has finally found the perfect Christmas tree to display at Dufresne Plaza for the holiday season. City Arborist Steve Murch says the city put out an ad for a Christmas tree, but that's not what led them to the tree they would end up using.
WPFO
Chipotle claims Augusta store closed due to business failure, not union activities
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Documents filed by attorneys for Chipotle claim that the closure of its Augusta location in July was due to the business failing, rather than because of employees seeking to form a union, according to the Kennebec Journal. The claim, which the Kennebec Journal obtained by a Freedom...
WPFO
New calls for reforms after Portland's citizen initiative process sees increased use
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new debate is brewing around Portland's citizen initiative process, as the push to pass legislation by referendum has gained more steam in the past few elections. Earlier this month, Portland voters had to wade through a lengthy ballot of 13 questions, five of which were citizen...
WPFO
Maine bird shelter spreading its wings
FREEDOM (WGME) -- A non-profit in Freedom dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating injured birds is spreading its own wings. Avian Haven is expanding. They are building a clinic and on-site cottage for Avian Haven's future operations director. Avian Haven provides temporary shelter and rehabilitation services for birds and even turtles...
WPFO
Amid rising prices, Maine food banks busy ahead of Thanksgiving
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a busy time for Maine food banks with Thanksgiving just two days away. With rising prices this holiday season, Stroudwater Food Pantry in Portland is one of many places hoping to help others. Stroudwater Food Pantry says they've seen clients struggling with inflation. They’ve seen an...
WPFO
Demonstration to ban flavored tobacco products held in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland residents held a demonstration urging the city council to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday. South Portland is the latest Maine city to consider this after Portland, Brunswick and Bangor passed similar bans. According to the Flavors Hook Kids Maine campaign, the...
Comments / 0