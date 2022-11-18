Read full article on original website
KCBY
North Bend senior center safe with new lease agreement
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Senior Activity Center will keep its location after a year of uncertainty. A 15-year lease agreement between the Center and the Coos County Airport District has been approved by CCAD. The North Bend Senior Activity Center has been in its current location...
KCBY
Day of celebration will kick off Christmas season in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — As families get ready for Thanksgiving, the City of North Bend is getting ready for a kickoff to the Christmas season. During the first weekend in December, Santa and Mrs. Claus are headed to North Bend for the celebration. It starts at 9:00 a.m. on...
KCBY
Grand marshals, firefighters, and superheroes help launch 2022 Festival of Lights
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With friends, family, and superheroes cheering them on, the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights took the first trip through the displays Sunday night, marking the opening of the 20th edition of the event. Seated in the cab of a Douglas County...
KCBY
The Eugene Airport gears up as Thanksgiving traffic expected to exceed pre-pandemic highs
EUGENE, Ore. — "We have some little babies to meet. My sister has a baby the same size and a two year old we haven't met yet, or Jaime hasn't met yet. So it's the first time our whole family will be back to celebrate a bunch of this stuff," Jaime and Matt, a couple from Corvallis travelling to Steamboat, Colorado said.
KCBY
Fatal early-morning shooting at Bobbi's VIP Room in Springfield; no threat to public
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A shooting at an adult club in Springfield has left one person dead. The shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Bobbi's VIP Room at 1195 Main Street in Springfield. Springfield Police have confirmed that two people were shot. One person died outside the...
KCBY
Hunt for Christmas trees and ornaments on the Willamette National Forest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Permits are now available for cutting Christmas trees on National Forest lands and the Willamette National Forest will be the site of an ornament hunt on select trails. Christmas tree permits can be purchased online at Recreation.gov, in person from local vendors or from National Forest...
KCBY
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
KCBY
Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
KCBY
Crews mop up 16-acre Lower Boulder Fire east of Azalea
AZALEA, ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association issued an update on the Lower Boulder Fire, located 8 miles east of Azalea. DFPA, the landowner and ODF Grants Pass crews actively engaged in fire suppression throughout Saturday night, and had the confirmed 16-acre fire 100% trailed by 11 p.m. As...
KCBY
Sheriff: Roseburg man in stable condition after being stabbed during altercation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was stabbed during a disturbance Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. 911 Dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight Tuesday of a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000-block of Joseph Street in Roseburg.
KCBY
Alluvium steps up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the unhoused
EUGENE, Ore. — Traditionally, the Whiteaker Thanksgiving Dinner has been a major community event for the unhoused in Eugene. But this year, Alluvium community Center will be stepping up to take on this role by hosting their own dinner for those without resources to celebrate the holiday. Alluvium is...
KCBY
Stepson of deadly bus assault victim speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. — Derek Jules Dinnell was arraigned Monday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Travis Allen Sanders Saturday morning in Eugene. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says there will be no preliminary hearing, and expects the case will be preassigned to a judge.
KCBY
Ducks men's basketball fall to #3 Houston
EUGENE, Ore. — Dana Altman and squad were not shying away from any competition at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday night. In the first half, N'Faly Dante dominated on the glass. He gets the bucket and one to tie it up at 11 for Oregon. Then later in the...
KCBY
Ducks set to face stingy OSU secondary
EUGENE, Ore. — The battle for the state of Oregon is on. There is still no official title. So whether you call it the “Platypus Bowl” or the “Battle on the Willamette,” this game means a lot to both of these teams as they’re still both ranked and playing for something this Saturday.
