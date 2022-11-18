ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
WLOS.com

1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County

MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County Public Health Director Saunders leaving her post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Health Director Stacie Saunders will leave her role at the end of the year. Saunders took the job in August 2020 and oversaw the county's COVID-19 response. Saunders will serve as the deputy director/section chief for local and community support for North...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Out-of-towner enjoys stop at Christmas tree farm in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's the time of year when people start thinking about getting their Christmas trees. And many people went to Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville to get theirs. Burt Lancaster, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, said the experience was definitely worth the trip. “The...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

DreamCatcher plans 8-story boutique hotel at AVL's Broadmoor Golf Links

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — DreamCatcher Hotels, which has been managing Broadmoor Golf Links for two years, wants to develop an upscale boutique hotel at the golf course. Site plans for the 12,000-square-foot, 152-room upscale hotel were presented at the Nov. 18 Asheville Regional Airport Authority Board meeting. Asheville Regional...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mission Health now offering online patient financial support page

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health is now offering an online page for applying for patient financial support. Nancy Lindell, a spokesperson for Mission Health, says the hospital posted the application online after the billing department received a request to do so. In an email to News 13, Lindell...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Estes Elementary fourth-graders move to the music of LEAF program

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Estes Elementary School students are taking part in a Lake Eden Arts Festival called LEAF Schools & Streets. The core curriculum in fourth grade in North Carolina focuses on state history and geography, among other things. During this program, the students learned the importance of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville area charities to give away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday season is a time to give back, and that’s exactly what charity organizations in Asheville have been doing. At a time when the cost of living has increased and salaries have not, organizations said there are more people in need this Thanksgiving than ever before.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Thanksgiving travel: Brace for crowd at Asheville Regional Airport

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and this year is no exception. According to officials at Asheville Regional Airport, the next few days will bring more air travelers into the area than ever before. It has looked...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Feud led to Marion man's killing in store parking lot, his family says

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a fallen Marion man said their father's fatal meeting was to settle an ongoing feud. “I feel like God always had a plan for everyone,” said Mayra Guardian, the eldest daughter of Alfredo Magana. “There’s nothing that we can do that’ll give us our father back."
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

$50,000 reward being offered in cold case homicide of Indigenous woman

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS)I — Authorities are now offering a $50,000 reward for information on a 2013 cold case homicide in Cherokee. The Cherokee Indian Police Department says the body of 26-year-old Marie Walkingstick Pheasant was found inside a burning vehicle on Old Rock Crushers Road in the Big Dove community of the Qualla Boundary on Dec. 29, 2013.
CHEROKEE, NC

