AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
Giving thanks: Places preparing Thanksgiving meals for free in Western North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Many restaurants and organizations are getting ready to prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need this year. Below are some places in Western North Carolina preparing Thanksgiving meals for free:. Blue Mountain Distributors will be picking up Thanksgiving dinners Thursday morning at the Fresh...
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
'Not just about getting sober': Franklin addiction ministry helps men find healing
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An addiction ministry in the Franklin area of Macon County is taking a faith-based approach to recovery. About 50 men have graduated from the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men's Center since it began accepting students in August 2016. The sprawling 15-acre...
Buncombe County Public Health Director Saunders leaving her post
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Health Director Stacie Saunders will leave her role at the end of the year. Saunders took the job in August 2020 and oversaw the county's COVID-19 response. Saunders will serve as the deputy director/section chief for local and community support for North...
Out-of-towner enjoys stop at Christmas tree farm in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's the time of year when people start thinking about getting their Christmas trees. And many people went to Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville to get theirs. Burt Lancaster, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, said the experience was definitely worth the trip. “The...
DreamCatcher plans 8-story boutique hotel at AVL's Broadmoor Golf Links
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — DreamCatcher Hotels, which has been managing Broadmoor Golf Links for two years, wants to develop an upscale boutique hotel at the golf course. Site plans for the 12,000-square-foot, 152-room upscale hotel were presented at the Nov. 18 Asheville Regional Airport Authority Board meeting. Asheville Regional...
Asheville fire captain and training officer remembered for his empathy, love of the job
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters and family paused Monday to remember the life and service of Asheville Fire Captain and Training Officer Jeff Lyons. The funeral was held at West Family Funeral Services in Weaverville. Lyons had served the community for 26 years as an Asheville firefighter. His line...
Mission Health now offering online patient financial support page
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health is now offering an online page for applying for patient financial support. Nancy Lindell, a spokesperson for Mission Health, says the hospital posted the application online after the billing department received a request to do so. In an email to News 13, Lindell...
Estes Elementary fourth-graders move to the music of LEAF program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Estes Elementary School students are taking part in a Lake Eden Arts Festival called LEAF Schools & Streets. The core curriculum in fourth grade in North Carolina focuses on state history and geography, among other things. During this program, the students learned the importance of...
Asheville area charities to give away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday season is a time to give back, and that’s exactly what charity organizations in Asheville have been doing. At a time when the cost of living has increased and salaries have not, organizations said there are more people in need this Thanksgiving than ever before.
Thanksgiving travel: Brace for crowd at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and this year is no exception. According to officials at Asheville Regional Airport, the next few days will bring more air travelers into the area than ever before. It has looked...
Thanksgiving travel: Asheville area roadways jammed with holiday drivers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — According to AAA, more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will be hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and traveling 50 miles or more over the next few days. That's an increase over last year and the most travelers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s...
PHOTOS: Winners of 30th annual National Gingerbread House Competition named
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The smell of gingerbread filled the air at the Omni Grove Park Inn on Monday, Nov. 21, as the winners of the 30th annual National Gingerbread House Competition were named. Gingerbread artists of all ages from all across the country were invited to compete for...
Feud led to Marion man's killing in store parking lot, his family says
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a fallen Marion man said their father's fatal meeting was to settle an ongoing feud. “I feel like God always had a plan for everyone,” said Mayra Guardian, the eldest daughter of Alfredo Magana. “There’s nothing that we can do that’ll give us our father back."
Repairs to Montford Avenue bridge to begin Monday; detour information here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is set to begin Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to repair parts of a bridge on Montford Avenue over Interstate 240 West that was damaged last January. The lift arm of a truck that was passing underneath the bridge caused damage to all six of...
$50,000 reward being offered in cold case homicide of Indigenous woman
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS)I — Authorities are now offering a $50,000 reward for information on a 2013 cold case homicide in Cherokee. The Cherokee Indian Police Department says the body of 26-year-old Marie Walkingstick Pheasant was found inside a burning vehicle on Old Rock Crushers Road in the Big Dove community of the Qualla Boundary on Dec. 29, 2013.
Salvation Army's Angel Tree kicks off at crucial time, providing Christmas gifts for kids
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During a time of major inflation, many families are struggling to stay afloat, which in turn affects their ability to provide during the holidays. That’s where the Buncombe County Salvation Army steps in with their 2022 Angel Tree program that kicked off this morning....
