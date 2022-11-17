Read full article on original website
Despite being one of the most enduring legends in history, King Arthur hasn’t exactly had the best run of luck on the big screen throughout the 21st Century. Antoine Fuqua’s gritty and grounded origin story may have featured a stacked cast of established and rising talent, but it was roundly panned by critics and under-performed at the box office. Guy Ritchie’s Legend of the Sword was awful, and wound up as one of the biggest box office bombs in history, while Joe Cornish’s The Kid Who Would be King tanked hard as well.
In today’s gaming news roundup, Ed Boon has hinted that we might be getting an Injustice 3 while Hideki Kamiya might have announced Bayonetta 4. But that’s not all, as Ubisoft is making a return to Steam and a report has emerged claiming that we might get the release date for the highly anticipated, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards later this year.
