Despite being one of the most enduring legends in history, King Arthur hasn’t exactly had the best run of luck on the big screen throughout the 21st Century. Antoine Fuqua’s gritty and grounded origin story may have featured a stacked cast of established and rising talent, but it was roundly panned by critics and under-performed at the box office. Guy Ritchie’s Legend of the Sword was awful, and wound up as one of the biggest box office bombs in history, while Joe Cornish’s The Kid Who Would be King tanked hard as well.

16 HOURS AGO