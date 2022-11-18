Read full article on original website
Related
American Journalist Claims He Was 'Refused' Entry to World Cup While Wearing Rainbow Shirt
Grant Wahl detailed the interaction with security on his website An American man attending the World Cup in Qatar claimed he was detained for a short time at the stadium entrance because he was wearing a rainbow flag on his shirt. Grant Wahl, a New York journalist, detailed the incident on his website. Wahl said he was stopped at the media entrance when "the security guards refused to let" him inside without changing his shirt, which he described as "a rainbow soccer ball T-shirt supporting the LGBTQ...
Germany Players Cover Mouth in Group Photo amid FIFA Pressure Against OneLove Armbands
"Of course FIFA makes it not easy for us but we tried to show with that," said Germany striker Kai Havertz Germany players made a statement in response to the ongoing pressure from FIFA not to wear the planned OneLove armbands during the World Cup. On Wednesday, the German players covered their mouths during a group photo before the team's match against Japan, which Germany lost 1-2. Following the match, striker Kai Havertz told ESPN it's "important" to his team to "do a statement like this." Havertz, 23, continued: "We spoke...
Kendall Jenner Is Proof You Need a Shearling Jacket for Winter, and We Found Similar Styles for Under $150
The unofficial cool girl jacket of winter Kendall Jenner sure knows how to look stylish, even when it's cold outside. During a recent stroll in New York City, the 27-year-old model bundled up in a cozy cropped shearling jacket to keep herself warm. She styled it with an equally trendy pair of statement jeans with suede-front paneling, brown square-toe boots, and oval-shaped sunglasses. When it comes to cold weather outerwear, there's no shortage of styles you can choose from. But as Jenner demonstrates, shearling is the unofficial cool-girl jacket...
Gabrielle Union Reveals the Superstitious Reason Husband Dwyane Wade Got Her Initials Tattooed
Gabrielle Union told the sweet and funny story behind her husband's tattoo on the Wednesday episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan Dwyane Wade's surprise birthday gift for his wife Gabrielle Union's 50th was inked with love and luck. On Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the award-winning actress revealed the superstitious meaning behind her husband's new wrist tattoo, which is her "GU" initials inscribed next to his pre-existing heart ink. "He's like, 'I want us to work so I'm only getting your initials. I'm...
People
356K+
Followers
59K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0