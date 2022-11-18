The unofficial cool girl jacket of winter Kendall Jenner sure knows how to look stylish, even when it's cold outside. During a recent stroll in New York City, the 27-year-old model bundled up in a cozy cropped shearling jacket to keep herself warm. She styled it with an equally trendy pair of statement jeans with suede-front paneling, brown square-toe boots, and oval-shaped sunglasses. When it comes to cold weather outerwear, there's no shortage of styles you can choose from. But as Jenner demonstrates, shearling is the unofficial cool-girl jacket...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO