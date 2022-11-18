ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Metro unveils new equipment to catch passengers who don’t pay to ride

By Dave Leval
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSRvO_0jFBBvDG00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro is testing new equipment at its Fort Totten Station that it hopes will reduce fare evaders.

New turnstiles installed Thursday have higher gates than the current ones. They’re designed to prevent those who don’t pay.

This is an added measure on top of $100 fines that have been in effect since November 1.

“I think that’s a good step,” said Drew Fletcher, a passenger. “I think that will help because right now they can just step right through the ones we have now. So I think that’s going to deter a lot of people from fare jumping.”

New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions

Not everyone agrees with these measures.

“Because of the way, even these, the way they’re made,” said Jimi Smalls. “Number one, just get your body up here and walk along this edge.”

Metro reported 367 fare jumpers between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday. They are why METRO projects fare evaders will cost the transit company $40 million during the current fiscal year.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Fletcher said. “I think Metro needs to do more about it.”

METRO will soon find out if its new additions help.

METRO has not said when it will start using the new gates. But signs in the station say it will be in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 16

Wm S
5d ago

the fine should be higher then $100.. Make it hurt the slim bags that wanna NOT pay... Jail time and fines... This country is way to easy on people that steal from others and they need to step up the game to curb that bunch of thieves...

Reply
7
CMLee
5d ago

I was raised in The DMV and I never thought to do that ever. I was a student and was able to ride the bus and the train at a rate so low it was almost free. This was because there were no school bus support and I took public transportation everyday for junior and high school. No drama and no issues but now, I don't recognize the DMV and it gets worse and worse.

Reply
5
Chris Jusino
5d ago

I remember when the red line 1st opened there was a security or police officer at every station in the booth or right there at the gate!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Hit and run crashes plague DC roadway

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Neighbors living on one D.C. road said that speeding is leading to repeated hit-and-run accidents out front of their homes. “It’s very frustrating because you want to be able to be able to park your car and have it safe when you come back out,” said Tarita Basanta. Basanta has […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Here's when DMV traffic will be at its worst for the Thanksgiving holiday

WASHINGTON — Travel experts at AAA expect holiday travel to be closer to pre-pandemic levels in 2022. According to AAA's 2022 Thanksgiving travel forecast, 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000 behind 2005 and 2019, respectively.
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway

There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
ASHBURN, VA
DC News Now

Car catches fire at Home Depot

ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A Home Depot was damaged after a car caught fire at the pick-up loading area on Tuesday afternoon. Fire and Rescue said that the incident happened around 1:50 p.m. at the Home Depot on Georgia Avenue. Nobody was injured in the fire, but the canopy did have some […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Five Guys moving corporate headquarters to Alexandria

Five Guys is moving its corporate headquarters to Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, according to the Washington Business Journal. The burger chain, which opened its first location in Arlington in 1986, has been headquartered in Lorton for nearly a decade. It is moving to a 40,000-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 1940 Duke Street in the Carlyle Crescent building.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy