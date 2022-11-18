Read full article on original website
Pride Center holds candlelight vigil to honor "Club Q" shooting victims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the names of the five people killed in the weekend shooting at Club Q. It's a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. On Tuesday, the Pride Center in Terre Haute held a candlelight vigil in their honor. Dozens of people came out to...
Local VFW to host Christmas concert to benefit two good causes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting local families. The "Christmas Concert for Charity" is happening at the Terre Haute VFW Post 972. It's happening from 8 P.M. until 11 P.M. The fundraiser will benefit Toys for Tots and REACH Veteran...
Handling grief over the holidays
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the holidays in full swing, many people consider this time of year the happiest time of year. But that is not the case for everyone. Health experts say that grief over the holidays is very common. They say one of the most important things...
Community Blood Drive set for December 13 at Terre Haute Convention Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An upcoming blood drive is your chance to help save a life and maybe score a football in the process. The Community Blood Drive is set to take place at the Terre Haute Convention Center in downtown Terre Haute on December 13. All you have to do is go through the front doors.
Annual fundraiser hopes to help around 900 kids get clothes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to help local children this holiday season. The Noon Optimist Club" is hosting its annual "Clothe-a-Child" fundraiser. It's all online at this link. You can bid on several items, from furniture to sports memorabilia and toys -- there's a little bit...
Candles Holocaust Museum asks for your help making an Eva Kor exhibit a reality
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Candles Holocaust Museum is asking for your help to bring a new exhibit to life. On Tuesday, we told you about the collection of scarves that once belonged to museum founder Eva Kor". The exhibit also features one of Kor's iconic outfits. Candles hopes...
Mentor Monday: Meet Ariel
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are back again with another Mentor Monday. It's a segment that focuses on helping local kids meet their match through "big brother - big sister". This month, News 10's Kit Hanley talked with a real-life princess. Click play on the video to meet Ariel.
local "meat carving" legend retires
A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
Brazil gears up for Hometown Christmas celebration
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley town is gearing up for the holiday season. Brazil will celebrate the 3rd Annual Hometown Christmas this Saturday. Local vendors will be open across town, offering special deals and activities. There will also be a scavenger hunt. At the end of the day,...
Terre Haute business works to help families in need on Thanksgiving
TERRE HAUTE, Imd. (WTHI) - Farm Bureau survey shows the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up 20 percent from last year. A local business is easing the financial burden on families. Studio 12, home of Eric's Humble Pies, is helping put together Thanksgiving meals for families in need. This is...
Art Spaces requests $1.5 million for the phase of Turn to the River project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces is looking to begin the next phase of its Turn to the River project. The group presented its idea for phase 2 at Wednesday's Vigo County capital improvement board meeting. The proposal's next phase is next to the city hall in Terre Haute....
Charges filed after shooting last month in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County prosecutor's office has filed charges against someone tied to a shooting investigation "in clay county. We first told you about the situation early last month when several people were shot. You may remember police found a woman shot in a driveway after...
Chicken coop heater to blame for Tuesday morning Liberty Ave. fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A chicken coop heater was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a backyard chicken coop at 1427 Liberty Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says at least eight chickens were killed. THFD Chief Bill Berry says the heater...
Terre Haute hospital rolls out new cath lab
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has re-vamped one of its facilities to better treat patients in the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute Regional Hospital unveiled its new cath lab. The project has been in development for the last six months. The lab is equipped with new state-of-the-art software...
The search for the new Vigo County School Corporation's superintendent will begin in January
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The next superintendent for the largest school corporation in the Wabash Valley could have a major impact on your child's education. The Vigo County School Board is getting ready to start the search, but it won't officially begin until the start of the new year.
Studio 12 Thanksgiving Food Drive
Studio 12 is hoping to provide 300 Thanksgiving Day meals to families in need - Here's how you can help!. The Terre Haute community is coming together to help more families in need this holiday season.
New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor
ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials are working on a plan to target Terre Haute's combined sewage overflow. It is called the Long term Control Plan. On Monday, the public was invited to an informational session. The goal was to tell residents about the new changes to the plan.
Local man arrested on impaired driving charges after allegedly driving 101 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man faces impaired driving charges after police say he was driving 101 mph in Clay County on Monday. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at a speed of 101 mph along US 40 near County Road 225 West.
Tanoos is one step closer to having his record expunged
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state has filed its response to an expungement request from a former Vigo County school superintendent. In a filing on Monday, the state says it finds no reason the court cannot approve Danny Tanoos's request. The state says the request appears to meet all...
