ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans incredulous at rumors of Marvel chasing big names for all-powerful ‘Thunderbolts’ villain

Henry Cavill was quick to debunk the rumors that he was being lined up to make a surprise Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Hyperion in season 2 of Loki, but based on the latest scuttlebutt to sweep the internet, it sounds as though the franchise could be seeking a star just as handsome as the former Geralt of Rivia to bring the character to life in Thunderbolts.
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘Echo 3’ is all style over substance

On paper, Echo 3, should be an action-packed no-brainer. It should be blatantly macho, flagrantly gung-ho, and rinse through thousands of rounds of artillery on the way to a patriotic conclusion – but apparently, this is too much to ask. Based on the series When Heroes Fly by Omri...
wegotthiscovered.com

The complete history of Pinhead from ‘Hellraiser’

The Hell Priest of Hellraiser is one of the most iconic characters in horror. He is a demon to some, an angel to others, and definitely not called “Pinhead” if creator Clive Barker has his way. The Lead Cenobite, head of an infernal, extra-dimensional church of “pain and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy