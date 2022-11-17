Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-star serial killer thriller that was banned, buried, and bombed hard unravels systemic streaming corruption
Many people have been lamenting the demise of the decently-budgeted thriller geared towards older audiences, but when the financial results turn out to be as dire as they did for 2015’s Child 44, you can kind of understand why the major studios are so reluctant to open their checkbooks.
wegotthiscovered.com
Filming on a quaint period drama keeps getting ruined by Tom Cruise flying a helicopter over the set
In today’s edition of “Tom Cruise can’t stop doing Tom Cruise things”, the action superstar has been causing a most surprising nuisance by constantly flying helicopters over the set of a quaint British period drama. The 12th season of award-winning BBC favorite Call the Midwife is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans incredulous at rumors of Marvel chasing big names for all-powerful ‘Thunderbolts’ villain
Henry Cavill was quick to debunk the rumors that he was being lined up to make a surprise Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Hyperion in season 2 of Loki, but based on the latest scuttlebutt to sweep the internet, it sounds as though the franchise could be seeking a star just as handsome as the former Geralt of Rivia to bring the character to life in Thunderbolts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Echo 3’ is all style over substance
On paper, Echo 3, should be an action-packed no-brainer. It should be blatantly macho, flagrantly gung-ho, and rinse through thousands of rounds of artillery on the way to a patriotic conclusion – but apparently, this is too much to ask. Based on the series When Heroes Fly by Omri...
wegotthiscovered.com
The unassuming actioner that launched a blockbuster cinematic universe lights a fire on streaming
When you think of the movies designed with the intention of launching a shared cinematic universe, an R-rated actioner with a budget of around $20 million isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind, but John Wick proved itself to be the little film that could. After recouping...
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal exploitation thriller with fascinating origins continues weaponizing its cult classic status
Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse ranks as one of the biggest failed cinematic experiments of the 21st Century, but the infamous box office bomb did at least work out very well in the long run for Danny Trejo’s Machete and Jason Eisener’s Hobo with a Shotgun.
wegotthiscovered.com
The complete history of Pinhead from ‘Hellraiser’
The Hell Priest of Hellraiser is one of the most iconic characters in horror. He is a demon to some, an angel to others, and definitely not called “Pinhead” if creator Clive Barker has his way. The Lead Cenobite, head of an infernal, extra-dimensional church of “pain and...
Comments / 0