ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reportertoday.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Seekonk School Officials

The Seekonk School Committee, Superintendent Rich Drolet, and Committee chair Kim Sluter are being sued by Luis Sousa, a parent of two students at Aitken Elementary School. The suit was filed October 20 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Sousa is being represented by attorney Marc Randazza, who has offices in Gloucester.
SEEKONK, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Selectmen: Low Meeting Turnout ‘Sad’ and ‘Unacceptable’

The Board of Selectmen expressed their frustrations about Monday’s poorly attended town meeting. Changes to the Town Charter were rejected. “For all those that worked hard on the charter changes, we did the best we could,” Selectman David Andrade said at Wednesday’s meeting. “Barely getting a...
SEEKONK, MA
alternativeswatch.com

Town of Plymouth (Mass.) seeks consultant

The Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement Board is seeking investment consulting service proposals for the Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement System . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions...
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Taunton Superintendent issues conclusion of investigation concerning child injured at school playground

TAUNTON — Superintendent John Cabral reports that an independent administrative review into the facts and circumstances surrounding a recent incident involving a student who was injured on a school playground has concluded. The investigation was undertaken by L’Italien Investigative Services of Pembroke. The administrative review, which concluded earlier this...
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge

Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
JAMESTOWN, RI
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wbsm.com

New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze

NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Coventry woman pleads guilty to fraudulently

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry woman pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently applying and receiving COVID unemployment benefits. Deanna Alston, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a federal court. According to prosecutors, Alston was collecting unemployment benefits in Rhode Island, fraudulently filed unemployment claims in Pennsylvania and California.
COVENTRY, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy