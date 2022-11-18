Read full article on original website
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on ThanksgivingThe Maine WriterPlymouth, MA
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValPlymouth, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
Jacob Ventura Exploring Run for New Bedford Ward 3 City Council Seat
Local attorney and former Senate candidate Jacob Ventura announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he is exploring a run for the Ward 3 City Council seat in New Bedford which is soon to be vacated by outgoing Ward 3 Councilor Hugh Dunn. Ventura said he will make a final decision...
New Bedford Election Commissioner: I Was Victim of a Hate Crime Outside City Hall
NEW BEDFORD (1420 AM) — The Chair of the New Bedford Board of Elections said he was the victim of a hate crime recently in front of City Hall. This morning at 8:33 a.m., Manny DeBrito posted the following on his personal Facebook page:. “I was the victim of...
NP employees found using town equipment on mayor’s private property
The second in command at the No. Providence DPW was suspended after Target 12 uncovered town employees working on property owned by the mayor.
Lawsuit Filed Against Seekonk School Officials
The Seekonk School Committee, Superintendent Rich Drolet, and Committee chair Kim Sluter are being sued by Luis Sousa, a parent of two students at Aitken Elementary School. The suit was filed October 20 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Sousa is being represented by attorney Marc Randazza, who has offices in Gloucester.
Seekonk Selectmen: Low Meeting Turnout ‘Sad’ and ‘Unacceptable’
The Board of Selectmen expressed their frustrations about Monday’s poorly attended town meeting. Changes to the Town Charter were rejected. “For all those that worked hard on the charter changes, we did the best we could,” Selectman David Andrade said at Wednesday’s meeting. “Barely getting a...
New Bedford Zoning Board to Decide Tonight on Fate of Proposed Methadone Clinic
The New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals is holding a meeting tonight in which it will decide whether or not to issue a special permit to allow a medical clinic to open at 268-270 Union Street in downtown New Bedford. Recovery Connection Centers of America is seeking to open a...
Town of Plymouth (Mass.) seeks consultant
The Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement Board is seeking investment consulting service proposals for the Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement System . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions...
Which Cape Cod intersections have the most crashes? What the data says
With its annual swell of summer tourists, Cape Cod is no stranger to car crashes. Longtime residents know what roads to avoid during peak traffic hours, but which white-knuckle-inducing intersections are the worst? Now, we have the numbers. The Cape Cod Commission, a regional land use planning, economic development and...
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Taunton Superintendent issues conclusion of investigation concerning child injured at school playground
TAUNTON — Superintendent John Cabral reports that an independent administrative review into the facts and circumstances surrounding a recent incident involving a student who was injured on a school playground has concluded. The investigation was undertaken by L’Italien Investigative Services of Pembroke. The administrative review, which concluded earlier this...
Formal Complaint Filed with Attorney General Against CF in Failure to Produce Diossa Travel Records
GoLocalProv.com has filed a formal complaint with Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha's office regarding the City of Central Falls' refusal to comply with the Rhode Island Access to Public Records Act (APRA). The complaint stems from a GoLocal investigation into former Central Falls Mayor Diossa's travel while in office...
New Bedford Police Unveil New ‘Autism Awareness’ Patrol Car
A new "Autism Awareness" patrol vehicle driven by New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira arrived at William H. Carney Academy to a large group of excited students who were eager to take pictures with the car. They were also given the opportunity to sit behind the wheel and the passengers...
Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge
Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
New Bedford Mayor ‘Not Seeking Anything’ in Healey Administration
Now that Maura Healey has been elected as the next Governor of Massachusetts, the people of New Bedford are wondering if Mayor Jon Mitchell will be joining her administration in some capacity. Healey and Mitchell have a close relationship, and the two Harvard graduates (albeit a year apart) share similar...
New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze
NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Massachusetts man charged with unlawful possession of a machinegun
A Brookline man is being charged by criminal complaint with the unlawful possession of a machinegun and was detained on Friday.
Coventry woman pleads guilty to fraudulently
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry woman pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently applying and receiving COVID unemployment benefits. Deanna Alston, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a federal court. According to prosecutors, Alston was collecting unemployment benefits in Rhode Island, fraudulently filed unemployment claims in Pennsylvania and California.
Owners of Newport Restaurants Facing Fed Suit Say They Kept Tips While Serving and Bartending
The owners of one of the top restaurant groups in Newport are accused of keeping tips according to a lawsuit filed by the United States Department of Labor -- now, they have responded to the allegations. As part of their defense, they admitted they did keep tips while serving and...
RIDOT crews work throughout night after I-195 crash
State officials are hoping Tuesday's commute on I-195 West in Providence is better than it was on Monday.
