Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Delano Burkes still missing, Congresswoman, local Houston leaders ask public for help
HOUSTON - Houston political and local leaders are now joining the calls for answers to the mysterious disappearance of Delano Burkes. "We want to find Mr. Burkes," said U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "We need everyone from the clubs, to neighbors, to look at your RING video or any kind of video that you have."
Houston firefighters to learn if they'll receive higher wages
Houston firefighters and their families will finally learn if they'll receive higher wages as Houston voters believe they deserve. FOX 26's Greg Groogan explains more on the upcoming court decision.
8 hour long barricade in SW Houston ends with man in custody, 1 man dead, SWAT says
HOUSTON - After an almost eight-hour barricade, police confirmed they have one man in custody and one man dead in southwest Houston. Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Houston police responded to a shooting in progress in the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail. Preliminary info shared that one man had barricaded himself inside a home in the area.
Members of Houston's LGBTQ+ community react to deadly nightclub mass shooting
Another mass shooting has put the LGBTQ+ community on edge. In this segment, guests Austin Davis Ruiz and Joelle Espeut share their thoughts on the violence.
Nonprofit's billboards to fight antisemitism
Nonprofit organization JewBelong put up three billboards on display in Houston to denounce antisemitic hate speech. FOX 26's Natalie Hee shares more on the organization's campaign.
One man fatally stabbed on METRO train in downtown Houston
HOUSTON - One man is dead after being fatally stabbed on a train in downtown Houston. METRO police and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing near 1150 Rusk St around 8 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.
Caroline Collins joins FOX 26 team as new evening anchor
HOUSTON - We at FOX 26 have a big announcement to make! We're adding a new evening anchor to our team!. Caroline Collins has joined FOX 26 Houston! Her first day will be December 2022, when she will anchor various station evening newscasts. In making the announcement, Schiller stated, "In...
Jamarion Thomas, 20, wanted by FBI in connection to two bank robberies in Houston
Houston - Jamarion Thomas, 20, is wanted by the FBI. He's wanted in connection to two bank robberies in Harris County. Thomas was dubbed ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ before he was positively identified in the robberies. One of the robberies in question happened on Aug. 27, 2022, at...
Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed
HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
Netflix series 'From Scratch' is Houston woman's real-life love story
HOUSTON - A super successful show on Netflix called 'From Scratch' is based on a Houston family. It's a real-life love story about an American woman and an Italian man that is certainly worth watching. Have you seen it?. It’s been one of the most-watched shows on Netflix for weeks...
Salvation Army in Galveston County Red Kettle campaign goes virtual
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - We're all too familiar with the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign around Christmas, but the Galveston County organization is stepping into a new direction. "The struggle to keep physical kettle locations open continues to be a challenge as the shopping and giving habit of people have...
Houston woman waits more than 7 years for sister's accused killer to stand trial for murder
HOUSTON - Maysha Talat says she's lost faith in the criminal justice system and who could blame her?. She was just 17 when she found her 23-year-old sister, Ayesha, murdered on Mother's Day 2015. "The door is blocked by her body, so I have to move her over," Maysha said....
Man found shot to death in Houston apartment on W Bellfort Ave
HOUSTON - Houston police say a man was found dead after a witness reported a shooting that had occurred at least a day before. Police were investigating in the 6300 block of W Bellfort Ave in the early morning hours Tuesday. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of...
Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden
The Houston Botanic Garden is illuminated for the season. Walk the paths and take in the sights of the light installations.
Car crash investigation in Harris County led to arrest of man with two felony warrants
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation into a car crash leads to a man with two felony warrants being arrested. Earlier in the week, Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a car accident in the 3100 block of Treaschwig Road in north Houston. Officials investigated which led to...
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
Breaking Bond: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother 24 hours after jail release
HOUSTON - 36-year-old Danny Leonard's criminal history dates back to 2004. On Nov. 7, Leonard was charged with evading arrest following a police chase and a felony for possession of a weapon. 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton granted Leonard two personal recognizance bonds and he was a free...
Things to do in Houston this weekend, November 25 to 27: Holiday events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - Thanksgiving is ushering in several holiday traditions in Houston. This weekend you can head to a theater for a Christmas performance, see some holiday lights or shop for local gifts. Here's a look at just some of the things to do this weekend in Houston. Houston Ballet’s The...
How you can actually help the Houston homeless community
If you're like many people out there who want to give back to the homeless, listen up. It may not be a bright idea to pack to-go plates on Thanksgiving Day.
A.J. Armstrong third murder trial set for February after mistrial in October
Houston - Prosecutors say they will try A.J. Armstrong for the third time for the murder of his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr. He is being tried for capital murder in the shooting deaths of his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. A mistrial was declared in the...
