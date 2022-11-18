ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

8 hour long barricade in SW Houston ends with man in custody, 1 man dead, SWAT says

HOUSTON - After an almost eight-hour barricade, police confirmed they have one man in custody and one man dead in southwest Houston. Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Houston police responded to a shooting in progress in the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail. Preliminary info shared that one man had barricaded himself inside a home in the area.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Nonprofit's billboards to fight antisemitism

Nonprofit organization JewBelong put up three billboards on display in Houston to denounce antisemitic hate speech. FOX 26's Natalie Hee shares more on the organization's campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

One man fatally stabbed on METRO train in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - One man is dead after being fatally stabbed on a train in downtown Houston. METRO police and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing near 1150 Rusk St around 8 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Caroline Collins joins FOX 26 team as new evening anchor

HOUSTON - We at FOX 26 have a big announcement to make! We're adding a new evening anchor to our team!. Caroline Collins has joined FOX 26 Houston! Her first day will be December 2022, when she will anchor various station evening newscasts. In making the announcement, Schiller stated, "In...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed

HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Netflix series 'From Scratch' is Houston woman's real-life love story

HOUSTON - A super successful show on Netflix called 'From Scratch' is based on a Houston family. It's a real-life love story about an American woman and an Italian man that is certainly worth watching. Have you seen it?. It’s been one of the most-watched shows on Netflix for weeks...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Salvation Army in Galveston County Red Kettle campaign goes virtual

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - We're all too familiar with the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign around Christmas, but the Galveston County organization is stepping into a new direction. "The struggle to keep physical kettle locations open continues to be a challenge as the shopping and giving habit of people have...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death in Houston apartment on W Bellfort Ave

HOUSTON - Houston police say a man was found dead after a witness reported a shooting that had occurred at least a day before. Police were investigating in the 6300 block of W Bellfort Ave in the early morning hours Tuesday. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?

HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
HOUSTON, TX

