FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Getting Last Minute OV from Five Star Athlete
Head coach Kirby Smart always makes noise late in recruiting cycles. He manages to slip into recruitments late and sway elite prospects, something very few can do successfully.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Tres Thomas is sole finalist for Covington city manager job
COVINGTON — A sole finalist for the Covington city manager position has been named. Emory “Tres” Thomas III, who is currently serving as interim city manager, has been selected by the Covington City Council as the top choice for the job. Thomas was interviewed by the council...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Texas company plans new facility to Jackson County
(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Barbara Ann Leavelle late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 8th day of November, 2022 Name: Brenda Leavelle Title: Executor Address: 320 East Clayton Street, Suite 418, Athens, Georgia 30601 908-86872 11/23 30 12/7 14 2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Needs double for Rockdale County nonprofit ahead of end-of-year holidays
CONYERS — From structural renovations to a change in leadership, one of the longest-serving non-profit service organizations — specifically dedicated to serving Rockdale County residents — has undergone a series of changes this year. But one thing that has not changed for Rockdale Emergency Relief is its...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:. • Daniel Leonard Anderson, 37, Creekside Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General
COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Clayton County adoptable pets - week of November 23
These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Quality of life secondary to Rivian deal
I am sure I am not speaking only for myself but many others who made the decision to move to Morgan County to escape the madness of the big city life. This county used to tout itself as being unique in many areas. I remember not too long ago there were moratoriums on home building because the area was growing too rapidly. There used to be a concern about zoning, water supply, and disturbing the natural beauty that was surrounding us. But as of recently that seems to be out the window. Other folks, the Joint Development Authority in particular, have come in and taken over the wishes and concerns of the people. They claim everything they do is “legal." That may be, but a lot of it is unethical — please look up the word.
