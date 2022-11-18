Read full article on original website
Notes: No. 2 Iowa Hosts No. 21 Quakers on Saturday
Watch Live on B1G+ ($) Completes Notes (PDF) The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to host No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. (CT). • The Hawkeyes will also send wrestlers to the Cyclone Open on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Action begins at 9...
Reese Morgan to Serve as Honorary Captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa – – Former University of Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Nebraska on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:01 p.m. (CT). The Senior Day and Heroes Trophy contest will be televised on BTN. Morgan retired...
2 Hawkeyes Compete at NWCA All-Star Classic
AUSTIN, Texas – Two University of Iowa wrestlers – Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi – competed at the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday night at the FloSports Event Center. Warner dropped an 8-6 sudden victory decision to Missouri’s Rocky Elam at 197 and Cassioppi fell to Penn...
Iowa Helmet Decal to Honor Bill Brashier
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa football team will honor former Hawkeye assistant coach Bill Brashier with a “BB” helmet decal on Friday when the Hawkeyes host Nebraska in the Heroes Game. The decal will be placed on the back left side of the helmet,...
Campbell Named Finalist for Butkus Award
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell is one of five finalists for the Dick Butkus Award. The Butkus Foundation made the announcement Tuesday. The 2022 Butkus Award winner will be announced the first week in December. Campbell was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2021. He is joined as a finalist by Jamon Dumas-Johnson of Georgia, Davian Henley of Washington State, Ivan Pace, Jr., of Cincinnati and Drew Sanders of Arkansas.
4 Hawkeyes Earn Academic All-District Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Four members of the University of Iowa football program have earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. Those players include senior linebacker Seth Benson, sophomore tight end Luke Lachey, sophomore offensive lineman Mason Richman and junior defensive back Quinn Schulte. All four will have their name placed on the national ballot for Academic All-America honors.
Phil Parker Named Broyles Award Semifinalist
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is one of 15 coaches named as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches. The announcement was made Monday by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation. This marks the second straight season Parker has been named a semifinalist.
Game Notes: Heroes Game vs. Nebraska
1 – Iowa has won seven consecutive games in the series with Nebraska and eight of the last nine. The Hawkeyes have out-scored the Huskers, 236-137, during the seven-game winning streak, but the last four games have been decided by seven points or less. Iowa has won the last three meetings in Kinnick Stadium.
Scheels Heroes Game Honorees Announced
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The annual football meeting between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers kicks off this year from Kinnick Stadium at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 25. It marks the second year for SCHEELS to title sponsor the tradition-rich “Heroes Game,” which recognizes and celebrates local heroes who inspire others and positively impact the community.
VB Notebook: vs. Michigan, at Michigan State
OPPONENT Iowa (8-21, 2-16) vs. Michigan (16-12, 7-11) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Xtream Arena) OPPONENT Iowa (8-21, 2-16) at Michigan State (13-13, 8-8) LOCATION East Lansing, Mich. (Breslin Center) DATE Saturday, Nov. 26. FIRST SERVE 1 p.m. (CT) The Setting. University of Iowa volleyball hosts the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday...
Hawkeyes Officially Announce Eight Signees
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa rowing coach Jeff Garbutt announced on Monday that eight student athletes officially signed to compete for the Hawkeyes. “We’re really excited about this class. It’s a class of athletes and most importantly, leaders. They’re the kind of women that embody our culture and what it means to be a Hawkeye. They’ll fit right in with who we are, and the team can’t wait to welcome them to Iowa City in August!”
Former Head Coach Ted Wheeler Passes
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa track and field coach Ted Wheeler passed away on November 17 in Iowa City. He was 91. Wheeler was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and raised in LaFayette, Georgia, before moving to Illinois where his track and field career started. Wheeler joined...
