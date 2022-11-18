IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa rowing coach Jeff Garbutt announced on Monday that eight student athletes officially signed to compete for the Hawkeyes. “We’re really excited about this class. It’s a class of athletes and most importantly, leaders. They’re the kind of women that embody our culture and what it means to be a Hawkeye. They’ll fit right in with who we are, and the team can’t wait to welcome them to Iowa City in August!”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO