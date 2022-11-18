Read full article on original website
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCC
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing Teen
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North Carolina
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
WECT
Topsail High student a ‘lifesaver’ after intervening in medical emergency
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A Topsail High School student stopped a potentially life-threatening situation from escalating using skills she learned in her high school health class. Grace Deitz has always wanted to be a nurse practitioner. But when an emergency situation came up while she was on a trip with...
WECT
Stein honors two Wilmington residents with Dogwood Awards
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein honored two Wilmington residents with the Dogwood Award, which recognizes North Carolinians “who help make their communities safer, stronger and better.”. Earning the honor were Wilmington Fire Department Chief J. Steve Mason and North Carolina State Ports Authority Executive Director...
WECT
Fox tests positive for rabies in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Health Department was notified of a fox that tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Per the BCHD, this marks the third rabid animal identified in the county in 2022. The fox was in the Ammon area. “Rabies is transmitted by...
WECT
Cape Harbor, Domestic Violence Shelter and Services hosting coat drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Harbor Apartments and Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. have partnered to host a coat drive going on now through Dec. 16. to help others stay warm this winter. Per the announcement, those wishing to donate to the “Winter Coat Drive” can drop off new...
WECT
Care coach speaks on the importance of support for family caregivers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - November is Family Caregiver Month and about one in five Americans are now family caregivers, according to the AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving. Care coach Maura Horton joined WECT to discuss the challenges of being a caregiver and advice for caregivers in the community. Those...
WECT
AIDS Memorial Quilt panels to be showcased throughout the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SEEDS of Healing, Inc. has announced that panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be showcased at various locations between Nov. 26 and Jan. 31 in recognition of World AIDS Day. Per the announcement, panels from the quilt will be on display at the following locations:
WECT
Brunswick County named one of 10 Centers for Election Excellence
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has been named as one of 10 finalists recognized as a 2023 Center for Election Excellence by the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence. Per a county release, this will give the county the ability to join with a bipartisan group of election officials from across the nation to discuss and hone their skills. The other centers in the inaugural cohort are:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department hosts Weapons of Mass Destruction training
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department recently hosted a special training session at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus Safety Training Facility. A Weapons of Mass Destruction training took place last week, providing first responders tips on recognizing the signs of a potential hazardous weapons. In...
WECT
Pender County asking for resident feedback on bike and pedestrian plan
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County is collaborating with the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) to conduct a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the section of the county within the WMPO area. “This Plan will identify existing challenges to bicycling and walking, propose a preferred bicycle and pedestrian network...
WECT
Portion of N.C. 211 in Clarkton scheduled to close for maintenance work
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of N.C. 211 (West Green St.) in downtown Clarkton is scheduled to close for maintenance work. Per the announcement, a failing drainage pipe underneath the road which had been causing damage to the pavement due...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department to hold 20 days of Christmas Food Drive
WECT
Jet ski rental company hopes latest lawsuit will end Wrightsville Beach’s legal claims
WECT
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of compensatory time, 184 banked holidays, and...
WECT
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School is calling students and faculty to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Tuesday, November 22. Jones was reported missing in early November and her body was later found in Pender County on November 17. Three people have been arrested in...
WECT
On-street parking to be free for Thanksgiving in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On-street metered parking in downtown Wilmington will be for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 24 to 27. This also means that on-street parking for the tree lighting event on Friday at 5:30 p.m. will be free. If you can’t find an on-street parking space, then the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dedication ceremony held for newly built New Hanover County government facility
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County officials held a dedication ceremony for its new government facility on Monday, November 21. The project has been in the works since 2019. In November 2021, the county held a beam raising ceremony for the building. The building is now...
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
WECT
Smoke from controlled burn may be visible through Thursday in New Hanover County
WECT
Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving. The “Sheryll Dixon Lemon’s Thanksgiving Baskets & Dinner” event will span two dates, with baskets being given out on Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving dinners being supplied on Nov. 24.
WECT
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
