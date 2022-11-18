ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Stein honors two Wilmington residents with Dogwood Awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein honored two Wilmington residents with the Dogwood Award, which recognizes North Carolinians “who help make their communities safer, stronger and better.”. Earning the honor were Wilmington Fire Department Chief J. Steve Mason and North Carolina State Ports Authority Executive Director...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Fox tests positive for rabies in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Health Department was notified of a fox that tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Per the BCHD, this marks the third rabid animal identified in the county in 2022. The fox was in the Ammon area. “Rabies is transmitted by...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Care coach speaks on the importance of support for family caregivers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - November is Family Caregiver Month and about one in five Americans are now family caregivers, according to the AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving. Care coach Maura Horton joined WECT to discuss the challenges of being a caregiver and advice for caregivers in the community. Those...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

AIDS Memorial Quilt panels to be showcased throughout the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SEEDS of Healing, Inc. has announced that panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be showcased at various locations between Nov. 26 and Jan. 31 in recognition of World AIDS Day. Per the announcement, panels from the quilt will be on display at the following locations:
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick County named one of 10 Centers for Election Excellence

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has been named as one of 10 finalists recognized as a 2023 Center for Election Excellence by the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence. Per a county release, this will give the county the ability to join with a bipartisan group of election officials from across the nation to discuss and hone their skills. The other centers in the inaugural cohort are:
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department hosts Weapons of Mass Destruction training

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department recently hosted a special training session at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus Safety Training Facility. A Weapons of Mass Destruction training took place last week, providing first responders tips on recognizing the signs of a potential hazardous weapons. In...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pender County asking for resident feedback on bike and pedestrian plan

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County is collaborating with the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) to conduct a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the section of the county within the WMPO area. “This Plan will identify existing challenges to bicycling and walking, propose a preferred bicycle and pedestrian network...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Portion of N.C. 211 in Clarkton scheduled to close for maintenance work

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of N.C. 211 (West Green St.) in downtown Clarkton is scheduled to close for maintenance work. Per the announcement, a failing drainage pipe underneath the road which had been causing damage to the pavement due...
CLARKTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department to hold 20 days of Christmas Food Drive

Wilmington Fire Department to hold 20 days of Christmas Food Drive
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Dedication ceremony held for newly built New Hanover County government facility

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County officials held a dedication ceremony for its new government facility on Monday, November 21. The project has been in the works since 2019. In November 2021, the county held a beam raising ceremony for the building. The building is now...
WITN

Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WECT

Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving. The “Sheryll Dixon Lemon’s Thanksgiving Baskets & Dinner” event will span two dates, with baskets being given out on Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving dinners being supplied on Nov. 24.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

