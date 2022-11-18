Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | After 40 years leading Thanksgiving giveaway, Stormin' Norman Oliver passes the turkey torch
Up to 100,000 people - many of them senior citizens and families in need - have been fed a Thanksgiving dinner over four decades of the Stormin' Norman Oliver Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. Tuesday's visit to about a dozen senior high-rises was the last one led by the former City Council...
Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton
After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Community steps up to help 300 more families and people in need this Thanksgiving - feeding pets, too
About 300 families and individuals in need will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with all of the fixings to make at home following a community-led drive based in Newark. Newark Urgent Care and Dr. Sandy Gibney first went about identifying people who are struggling, through the efforts of the Home Center, Newark Friendship House, and organizations such as Limen House and Brandywine Counseling. Newark officials said a total of about ten non-profits were involved in locating people who could be assisted.
WDEL 1150AM
Forty-five years for Delaware drug dealer
A 45-year old man from Bear is headed to federal prison for 45 years after being sentenced on Monday, November 21, 2022. Omar Morales Colon was convicted in two separate trials in September, 2021, and July of this year, on money laundering and drug charges. Federal prosecutors said between 2009...
WDEL 1150AM
Newark bike path 2
Riding a busy stretch of Del. Ave. in Newark gets safer for cyclists, e-bike riders and skateboarders. Cyclists, skateboarders and e-bike riders can now proceed safely on one of Newark's busiest streets, thanks to a dedicated bike lane on Delaware Avenue.
WDEL 1150AM
Riding a busy stretch of Del. Ave. in Newark gets safer for cyclists, e-bike riders and skateboarders
A portion of Delaware Avenue in Newark parallel to East Main Street now has a dedicated two-way bike lane on the one-way street. According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, it took about one year to construct the separated bike lane between Orchard Road and Library Avenue. The lane runs about 1.2 miles and has its own traffic signals.
WDEL 1150AM
"We really need people to help." - Teen girl missing since early Oct.
A teenage girl has been missing for more than a month-and-a-half. Alexis Marrero, now 15, lives in Bear and attends M.O.T. Charter High School. Speaking Wednesday at Delaware State Police Troop Two, Jennifer Marrero has a message for her daughter:. "If you are having a chance to see this, we...
WDEL 1150AM
Four hurt in bus crash in Wilmington
A paratransit bus from St. Francis collided with a DART bus at the intersection of Martin Luther Boulevard and South Monroe Street around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Four people were injured including both bus drivers: a 58-year old woman and a 31-year old...
WDEL 1150AM
Given second 'opportunity', Delaware Football hopes to embrace postseason 'reset'
Less than 24 hours after a NCAA Selection Show that surprised some Blue Hens, Nolan Henderson said the energy is back in the program as they prepare for their first Fall home playoff game since 2010. "At lift today, I feel like there was a whole new different energy because...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: suspect indicted for beating of Wilmington jewelry store owner during robbery
A suspect in the brutal beating of the owner of Solid Gold Jewelers on West 9th Street in Wilmington has been indicted on six felony charges - seven charges in all - that could land him a prison term of between 8 and 107 years if convicted. Wilmington Police announced...
