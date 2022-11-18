ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Delaware LIVE News

Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton

After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Community steps up to help 300 more families and people in need this Thanksgiving - feeding pets, too

About 300 families and individuals in need will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with all of the fixings to make at home following a community-led drive based in Newark. Newark Urgent Care and Dr. Sandy Gibney first went about identifying people who are struggling, through the efforts of the Home Center, Newark Friendship House, and organizations such as Limen House and Brandywine Counseling. Newark officials said a total of about ten non-profits were involved in locating people who could be assisted.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Forty-five years for Delaware drug dealer

A 45-year old man from Bear is headed to federal prison for 45 years after being sentenced on Monday, November 21, 2022. Omar Morales Colon was convicted in two separate trials in September, 2021, and July of this year, on money laundering and drug charges. Federal prosecutors said between 2009...
BEAR, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Newark bike path 2

Riding a busy stretch of Del. Ave. in Newark gets safer for cyclists, e-bike riders and skateboarders. Cyclists, skateboarders and e-bike riders can now proceed safely on one of Newark's busiest streets, thanks to a dedicated bike lane on Delaware Avenue.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

"We really need people to help." - Teen girl missing since early Oct.

A teenage girl has been missing for more than a month-and-a-half. Alexis Marrero, now 15, lives in Bear and attends M.O.T. Charter High School. Speaking Wednesday at Delaware State Police Troop Two, Jennifer Marrero has a message for her daughter:. "If you are having a chance to see this, we...
BEAR, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Four hurt in bus crash in Wilmington

A paratransit bus from St. Francis collided with a DART bus at the intersection of Martin Luther Boulevard and South Monroe Street around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Four people were injured including both bus drivers: a 58-year old woman and a 31-year old...
WILMINGTON, DE

