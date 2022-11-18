About 300 families and individuals in need will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with all of the fixings to make at home following a community-led drive based in Newark. Newark Urgent Care and Dr. Sandy Gibney first went about identifying people who are struggling, through the efforts of the Home Center, Newark Friendship House, and organizations such as Limen House and Brandywine Counseling. Newark officials said a total of about ten non-profits were involved in locating people who could be assisted.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO