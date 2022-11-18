11/17/22 Purdue Swim and Dive Invitational Day 2 Finals, Blake Ratliff

Four straight Boiler wins were followed up by three consecutive losses. Headed into the final match, Purdue only led by a single point. Tristan Ruhlman, a 285-pound sophomore in the College of Science, was up against Chattanooga’s heavyweight with the game on the line. Just as time was running out in the first period, Ruhlman took the upper hand in the match, flipped his opponent on his back and held on for the 6-point fall call to win the match, game and meet.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO