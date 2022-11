TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked a replacement for an ousted Miami-Dade commissioner. The governor had suspended District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez back in September. On Wednesday, DeSantis announced that Martinez’s replacement is attorney Roberto Gonzalez. Gonzalez ran for the Florida House of Representatives earlier...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO