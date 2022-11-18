Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football predictions: Who brings home state football titles?
High school football seasons like this one don’t come around often in the Grand Rapids area. Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian and West Catholic have all advanced to this weekend’s state championship games in Detroit.
MLive.com
MHSAA extends suspension of Belleville football coach for recruiting violations. Belleville fires him.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has extended its suspension of Belleville head football coach Jermain Crowell for an extra school year, barring him from coaching at any member school through the 2024-25 school year. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Crowell has also been fired from...
MLive.com
Captain-led meeting after Week 3 loss helped turn things around for Lumen Christi
JACKSON -- On the morning of September 10, the Lumen Christi football team woke up staring at a three-game losing streak and 0-3 record. A lot of that had to do with a hard schedule to open the season. The Titans’ nonconference schedule included one-possession losses to New Lothrop and Traverse City St. Francis, two teams who met each other in a Division 7 semifinal on Saturday. Then the Titans opened Interstate 8 play with eventual league champion, and a district champion in Division 4, Hastings.
MLive.com
No ‘pigging out’ on Thanksgiving as De La Salle football aims for 2nd-straight title
FRASER – As much as everyone looks forward to the food and festivities of Thanksgiving, you can’t blame the Warren De La Salle football team for being more excited about the day after Thanksgiving. No, the Pilots are not looking to capitalize on some spectacular Black Friday deal....
MLive.com
Top line gives Jackson United a boost
JACKSON -- Jackson United opened the 2022-23 hockey season on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Eastside. For all four of those goals, the same top line was out on the ice. Carson Lacinski assisted on a goal by Maddox Grimes. Nick Baumgardner scored off an assist by Aiden Chappell. Chappell and Drew Neitzke assisted on a goal by Baumgardner. Neitzke and Baumgarder assisted on a goal by Chappell.
MLive.com
Heading to Ford Field for 2022 football state finals? Here’s what you need to know
For the 18th consecutive year, Michigan’s top high school football teams are coming to Ford Field to compete for state championships this weekend. The action-packed weekend kicks off with four games on Friday, followed by another four on Saturday, and tickets are available at the door, from participating schools or online from Ford Field via Ticketmaster. One-day tickets cost $20 and are good for all four state-championship games each day.
MLive.com
Portland men’s soccer coach to face hometown WMU team in NCAA tourney
KALAMAZOO, MI – Despite being located more than 2,000 miles west of Michigan, the University of Portland men’s soccer team has a surprisingly large fan base in Kalamazoo. That’s because the Pilots are led by seventh-year head coach and Kalamazoo native Nick Carlin-Voigt, which provides some added intrigue to Portland’s NCAA tournament Sweet 16 matchup with Western Michigan.
MLive.com
Ferris State rolls past Davenport in opening round of D-II playoffs
The Ferris State University football team forced three turnovers and outgained visiting Davenport by 265 yards to secure an impressive 41-7 win in the opening round of the Division II playoffs on Saturday. The Panthers took a 7-6 lead midway through the second quarter but were shut down by the...
MLive.com
7 Michigan State football players charged in aftermath of tunnel incidents
Seven Michigan State football players are facing criminal charges for their roles in violent postgame incidents following a loss at Michigan on Oct. 29. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday afternoon announced defensive back Khary Crump is being charged with one count of felonious assault, while six others face misdemeanor charges. Linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is being charged with assault and battery while linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White and defensive ends Brandon Wright and Zion Young are facing one count of aggravated assault.
MLive.com
Michigan preparing for ‘loud, hostile’ environment at Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will board a bus on Friday and make the three-hour trip down to central Ohio for a high-stakes game many in the college football world are looking forward to. And while the atmosphere last year in Ann Arbor could only be described as extraordinary,...
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Ohio State predictions: Blake Corum & CJ Stroud to shine
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan survived a scare against Illinois a week ago, as Wolverines kicker Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth quarter to...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: QB J.J. McCarthy vs. DB Lathan Ransom
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
Western Michigan football starting QB to sit season finale, preserve redshirt
KALAMAZOO, MI – After starting Western Michigan’s last four football games, true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet won’t play in the Broncos’ regular season finale against Toledo on Friday to preserve his redshirt. Bourguet has compiled a 2-2 record as WMU’s starting quarterback, including last week’s win...
MLive.com
How Michigan’s offense works, and how Ohio State can stop it
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Eyes on everyone and the winning edge
EAST LANSING – It’s now the last week of the regular season and Michigan State has only one game left on the schedule. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FS1) and need a win to lock up bowl eligibility.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: OL Olusegun Oluwatimi vs. DT Mike Hall Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
Why Michigan State’s Payton Thorne believes he’s a better player than last season
EAST LANSING – As Michigan State prepared for what was ultimately the season finale, Payton Thorne noticed a difference in practice. The quarterback had already made three relief appearances as a redshirt freshman but was suddenly in a new role. “I was just kind of noticing, all right, I’m...
MLive.com
Scouting the PKI field: A look at Michigan State’s potential opponents in Portland
EAST LANSING – It’s only November, but it’s time to get your bracket out. Michigan State will spend its Thanksgiving weekend playing in the Phil Knight Invitational, an eight-team college basketball tournament to be held Thursday through Sunday in Portland. Each team in the tournament will play...
MLive.com
Michigan State debuts in top 15 of new AP poll; Michigan falls out
After beating a top-five team and nearly beating another, Michigan State has crashed into the top 15 of the newest Associated Press poll. The Spartans checked in at No. 12 in the most recent Associated Press college basketball poll, released on Monday.
MLive.com
Big Ten power rankings: Could Michigan and Ohio State both make playoff?
It’s a question neither team wants to think about, but it’s worth asking: Could the Michigan-Ohio State loser still make the College Football Playoff?. Several experts believe the answer is yes. The committee might frown on a team that didn’t even qualify for its conference championship game, but certain results over the next two weeks could open the door for a one-loss Michigan or Ohio State team to make it.
