ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Captain-led meeting after Week 3 loss helped turn things around for Lumen Christi

JACKSON -- On the morning of September 10, the Lumen Christi football team woke up staring at a three-game losing streak and 0-3 record. A lot of that had to do with a hard schedule to open the season. The Titans’ nonconference schedule included one-possession losses to New Lothrop and Traverse City St. Francis, two teams who met each other in a Division 7 semifinal on Saturday. Then the Titans opened Interstate 8 play with eventual league champion, and a district champion in Division 4, Hastings.
ANCHORAGE, AK
MLive.com

Top line gives Jackson United a boost

JACKSON -- Jackson United opened the 2022-23 hockey season on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Eastside. For all four of those goals, the same top line was out on the ice. Carson Lacinski assisted on a goal by Maddox Grimes. Nick Baumgardner scored off an assist by Aiden Chappell. Chappell and Drew Neitzke assisted on a goal by Baumgardner. Neitzke and Baumgarder assisted on a goal by Chappell.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Heading to Ford Field for 2022 football state finals? Here’s what you need to know

For the 18th consecutive year, Michigan’s top high school football teams are coming to Ford Field to compete for state championships this weekend. The action-packed weekend kicks off with four games on Friday, followed by another four on Saturday, and tickets are available at the door, from participating schools or online from Ford Field via Ticketmaster. One-day tickets cost $20 and are good for all four state-championship games each day.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Portland men’s soccer coach to face hometown WMU team in NCAA tourney

KALAMAZOO, MI – Despite being located more than 2,000 miles west of Michigan, the University of Portland men’s soccer team has a surprisingly large fan base in Kalamazoo. That’s because the Pilots are led by seventh-year head coach and Kalamazoo native Nick Carlin-Voigt, which provides some added intrigue to Portland’s NCAA tournament Sweet 16 matchup with Western Michigan.
PORTLAND, OR
MLive.com

Ferris State rolls past Davenport in opening round of D-II playoffs

The Ferris State University football team forced three turnovers and outgained visiting Davenport by 265 yards to secure an impressive 41-7 win in the opening round of the Division II playoffs on Saturday. The Panthers took a 7-6 lead midway through the second quarter but were shut down by the...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

7 Michigan State football players charged in aftermath of tunnel incidents

Seven Michigan State football players are facing criminal charges for their roles in violent postgame incidents following a loss at Michigan on Oct. 29. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday afternoon announced defensive back Khary Crump is being charged with one count of felonious assault, while six others face misdemeanor charges. Linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is being charged with assault and battery while linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White and defensive ends Brandon Wright and Zion Young are facing one count of aggravated assault.
MLive.com

Michigan football vs. Ohio State predictions: Blake Corum & CJ Stroud to shine

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan survived a scare against Illinois a week ago, as Wolverines kicker Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth quarter to...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Western Michigan football starting QB to sit season finale, preserve redshirt

KALAMAZOO, MI – After starting Western Michigan’s last four football games, true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet won’t play in the Broncos’ regular season finale against Toledo on Friday to preserve his redshirt. Bourguet has compiled a 2-2 record as WMU’s starting quarterback, including last week’s win...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

How Michigan’s offense works, and how Ohio State can stop it

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Big Ten power rankings: Could Michigan and Ohio State both make playoff?

It’s a question neither team wants to think about, but it’s worth asking: Could the Michigan-Ohio State loser still make the College Football Playoff?. Several experts believe the answer is yes. The committee might frown on a team that didn’t even qualify for its conference championship game, but certain results over the next two weeks could open the door for a one-loss Michigan or Ohio State team to make it.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy