Morrissey has canceled a pair of tour dates this week in Salt Lake City and Denver due to “band illness.”. After ending his tour kickoff show in LA early due to “inclement weather” just weeks ago, Morrissey has canceled a pair of tour dates this week due to “band illness.” The shows were scheduled tonight in Salt Lake City and Wednesday night in Denver. Refunds for the two canceled gigs are available at the point of purchase.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO