Christian Watson becoming Mr. Touchdown for Packers

Christian Watson scored 3 touchdowns on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers rookie wideout from North Dakota State was back in the end zone on Thursday against the Tennessee Titans,

He had some help from a classic Aaron Rodgers move.

Rodgers saw the Titans players were trying to leave the field and he moved the tempo and took the snap.

He knew he had a free play because Tennessee was flagged for too many men on the field, and bought some time before finding Watson in the end zone.

The play was good for 14 yards and 6 points.

Mason Crosby’s PAT attempt was blocked.

Watson added his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter.