ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Christian Watson becoming Mr. Touchdown for Packers

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9XBB_0jFB9ooQ00

Christian Watson scored 3 touchdowns on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers rookie wideout from North Dakota State was back in the end zone on Thursday against the Tennessee Titans,

He had some help from a classic Aaron Rodgers move.

Rodgers saw the Titans players were trying to leave the field and he moved the tempo and took the snap.

He knew he had a free play because Tennessee was flagged for too many men on the field, and bought some time before finding Watson in the end zone.

The play was good for 14 yards and 6 points.

Mason Crosby’s PAT attempt was blocked.

Watson added his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling. He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 12

The NFL hierarchy after Week 11 (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) The Colts let middle part and the Eagles wound up 9-1. The Jets punted to the Patriots and Marcus Jones deposited them in fourth place in the AFC East. And San Francisco took care of business in Mexico. Just another weekend in the NFL. As we move ahead to Week 12, here is how all 32 teams stack up...32. Houston Texans (1-8-1, lost to Washington Commanders) (Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports) One has to start wondering if this organization is going to give Lovie Smith the same treatment it gave David...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets players comment on Zach Wilson, quarterback switch

The Jets’ decision to bench quarterback Zach Wilson certainly made waves throughout the NFL landscape. Naturally, it sent waves through the Jets’ locker room as well. A few players spoke to the media Wednesday regarding Wilson and the switch at the quarterback position. Cornerback D.J. Reed told ESPN’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 11 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs came away with a Week 11 victory over their AFC West division rivals, sending the Los Angeles Chargers to a .500 record on the season. In the face of adversity, against one of their toughest opponents, players across the board stepped up in key moments to combine for a winning effort. It tells you a lot about this team and what they can accomplish in the last stretch of the regular season and heading into the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans waive K Josh Lambo among four roster moves

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Monday, one of which included the parting of ways of kicker Josh Lambo, who was waived from the active roster. This appears to be good news for the Titans, as it likely means kicker Randy Bullock is ready to return after a one-game absence. Lambo missed one of his four extra point tries in Week 11 but did not attempt a field goal.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders

The smoke around Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is increasing. Soon after 247Sports broke the news that Sanders was in talks with both Colorado and South Florida, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampde (subscription required) reported Wednesday that CU has “put forth a very impressive offer” for Coach Prime. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the 11-0 Jackson State Tigers, but he has expressed interest in moving up to higher levels of college football. Athletic director Rick George told BuffZone’s Brian Howell that the plan “has always been” to name a head coach before Dec. 5, right before the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.            List David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy